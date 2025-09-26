CHIWENGA SLAMS TENDERS MANIPULATION



Vice-President Constantino Chiwenga has said corruption and tender fraud will not be tolerated by the government, saying the vice undermined service delivery in the country.

Chiwenga yesterday urged businesses to stick to ethical practices anchored on purposeful leadership, saying corruption invited public outrage.

He said this in his address during the official opening of the Construction Industry Federation of Zimbabwe annual congress in Masvingo.

Chiwenga said the construction industry had a shared responsibility to deliver infrastructure that is efficient, inclusive, innovative and sustainable.

“However, let me emphasise that this partnership must be grounded on ethics, transparency and purposeful leadership,” he said.

“We cannot and will not tolerate corruption, tender manipulation or unethical dealings that undermine confidence and compromise delivery.”

There have been several allegations of corruption in the areas of public procurement, land acquisition, housing for civil servants, public works, social welfare, mining, the health and education sectors.

The Office of the Auditor-General has been instrumental in exposing gross financial mismanagement and potential corruption in its annual reports.

The reports are a primary source of evidence, but often lack follow-up prosecution.

Key oversight institutions like the Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission have arrested some officials and businesspeople involved in tender corruption.

However, convictions, especially of very high-profile figures, remain rare, with critics saying political influence is limiting their effectiveness in prosecuting high-profile cases.

Last year, the United States sanctioned some individuals under the Global Magnitsky Programme for corrupt practices to the detriment of their citizens’ human rights and well-being.

The new measures replace the previous set of sanctions.

“You will agree with me that all thriving economies the world over were built through sacrifice, honesty and hard work,” Chiwenga said.

“It is common cause that unethical dealings result in public outrage and diminished consumer confidence, which can significantly harm the reputation of companies and individuals, ultimately affecting future business opportunities and national development.”

In a study titled Zimbabwe National Integrity Study, Transparency International observed that corruption “is fast becoming a way of life”.

Zimbabwe is the 158 least corrupt nation out of 180 countries, according to the 2024 Corruption Perception Index Report released by Transparency International.

Zimbabwe's corruption ranking averaged 130,70 from 1998 until 2024, reaching an all-time high of 166,00 in 2008 and a record low of 43,00 in 1998.

Turning to the construction industry, Chiwenga said the sector was pivotal in government’s realisation of set goals and targets.

“The vibrancy and innovations of your industry signals the sustainable growth trajectory our economy is taking,” he said.

“As an economic regulator and employment creator, this industry is a significant employer, creating thousands of jobs and providing livelihoods for countless families.

“It is a critical regulator of economic activity, stimulating demand across various sectors, from manufacturing to logistics.”

Chiwenga said government remained committed to creating an enabling environment, adding that it was reviewing policies, easing procurement processes, unlocking affordable lines of credit, and ensuring that “even our micro, small and medium enterprises in the construction sector have fair access to opportunities”. Newsday