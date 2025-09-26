CHIWENGA SLAMS TENDERS MANIPULATION

Vice-President Constantino Chiwenga has said corruption and tender fraud will not be tolerated by the government, saying the vice undermined service delivery in the country.
Chiwenga
yesterday urged businesses to stick to ethical practices anchored on purposeful
leadership, saying corruption invited public outrage.
He said this in
his address during the official opening of the Construction Industry Federation
of Zimbabwe annual congress in Masvingo.
Chiwenga said
the construction industry had a shared responsibility to deliver infrastructure
that is efficient, inclusive, innovative and sustainable.
“However, let
me emphasise that this partnership must be grounded on ethics, transparency and
purposeful leadership,” he said.
“We cannot and
will not tolerate corruption, tender manipulation or unethical dealings that
undermine confidence and compromise delivery.”
There have been
several allegations of corruption in the areas of public procurement, land
acquisition, housing for civil servants, public works, social welfare, mining,
the health and education sectors.
The Office of
the Auditor-General has been instrumental in exposing gross financial
mismanagement and potential corruption in its annual reports.
The reports are
a primary source of evidence, but often lack follow-up prosecution.
Key oversight
institutions like the Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission have arrested some
officials and businesspeople involved in tender corruption.
However,
convictions, especially of very high-profile figures, remain rare, with critics
saying political influence is limiting their effectiveness in prosecuting
high-profile cases.
Last year, the
United States sanctioned some individuals under the Global Magnitsky Programme
for corrupt practices to the detriment of their citizens’ human rights and
well-being.
The new
measures replace the previous set of sanctions.
“You will agree
with me that all thriving economies the world over were built through
sacrifice, honesty and hard work,” Chiwenga said.
“It is common
cause that unethical dealings result in public outrage and diminished consumer
confidence, which can significantly harm the reputation of companies and
individuals, ultimately affecting future business opportunities and national
development.”
In a study
titled Zimbabwe National Integrity Study, Transparency International observed
that corruption “is fast becoming a way of life”.
Zimbabwe is the
158 least corrupt nation out of 180 countries, according to the 2024 Corruption
Perception Index Report released by Transparency International.
Zimbabwe's
corruption ranking averaged 130,70 from 1998 until 2024, reaching an all-time
high of 166,00 in 2008 and a record low of 43,00 in 1998.
Turning to the
construction industry, Chiwenga said the sector was pivotal in government’s
realisation of set goals and targets.
“The vibrancy
and innovations of your industry signals the sustainable growth trajectory our
economy is taking,” he said.
“As an economic
regulator and employment creator, this industry is a significant employer,
creating thousands of jobs and providing livelihoods for countless families.
“It is a
critical regulator of economic activity, stimulating demand across various
sectors, from manufacturing to logistics.”
Chiwenga said
government remained committed to creating an enabling environment, adding that
it was reviewing policies, easing procurement processes, unlocking affordable
lines of credit, and ensuring that “even our micro, small and medium
enterprises in the construction sector have fair access to opportunities”. Newsday
