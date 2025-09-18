COUNCILLORS CLASH OVER ALLOWANCES

Drama unfolded in the Chinhoyi council chambers yesterday during the review of a visit to the resort city of Victoria Falls by councillors participating in a “look and learn” programme.

The situation intensified when ward 8 councillor David Malunga demanded that councillors who claimed “own use allowances”, but did not use their vehicles return the funds.

The demand sparked heated exchanges, with the councillors who undertook the trip arguing that the matter was “water under the bridge” and that they would not repay the money, citing lack of evidence.

As tensions rose, some councillors suggested that Malunga leaves the chamber and he was followed outside by councillor Godfrey Muzhandamure.

Once outside, Malunga alleged that Muzhandamure assaulted him and the matter was reported at Chinhoyi Central Police Station, under RRB 6557353 at 9:30pm.

Muzhandamure denied any wrongdoing, adding that the two had only engaged in a heated argument.

“I did not assault him. It’s only that Malunga is too talkative. What I know is that we exchanged harsh words because he was being personal with me over the issue of repaying the money from the Vic Falls trip,” Muzhandamure said.

As the conflict continues to unfold, council faces increasing scrutiny regarding internal disputes and financial accountability. Newsday