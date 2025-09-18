COUNCILLORS CLASH OVER ALLOWANCES

Drama unfolded in the Chinhoyi council chambers yesterday during the review of a visit to the resort city of Victoria Falls by councillors participating in a “look and learn” programme.
The situation
intensified when ward 8 councillor David Malunga demanded that councillors who
claimed “own use allowances”, but did not use their vehicles return the funds.
The demand
sparked heated exchanges, with the councillors who undertook the trip arguing
that the matter was “water under the bridge” and that they would not repay the
money, citing lack of evidence.
As tensions
rose, some councillors suggested that Malunga leaves the chamber and he was
followed outside by councillor Godfrey Muzhandamure.
Once outside,
Malunga alleged that Muzhandamure assaulted him and the matter was reported at
Chinhoyi Central Police Station, under RRB 6557353 at 9:30pm.
Muzhandamure
denied any wrongdoing, adding that the two had only engaged in a heated
argument.
“I did not
assault him. It’s only that Malunga is too talkative. What I know is that we
exchanged harsh words because he was being personal with me over the issue of
repaying the money from the Vic Falls trip,” Muzhandamure said.
As the conflict
continues to unfold, council faces increasing scrutiny regarding internal
disputes and financial accountability. Newsday
0 comments:
Post a Comment