WOMAN SQUANDERS FRIEND'S HOUSING STAND CASH

A Bulawayo woman has been jailed after misappropriating US$1 040 that a friend had entrusted to her to buy a residential stand.
Rejoice Ncube,
48, of Luveve suburb, was convicted of theft of trust property by Bulawayo
magistrate Mr Maxwell Ncube, who said she had abused a position of trust by
using the money for personal gain.
“She converted
the funds for her own purposes instead of buying the stand as agreed,” the
magistrate said.
Ncube was
sentenced to one year in prison, with four months suspended on condition she
pays a US$300 fine, another three months suspended if she repays the victim,
and the remaining five months suspended if she completes 175 hours of community
service at Percy Ibbotson Primary School.
Prosecutor Mr
Mehluli Ndlovu told court that on 22 August, Rejoice met her friend Nohlanhla
Dube outside the Bulawayo city centre and promised to purchase a residential
stand on her behalf. Dube handed over US$1 040 for the purpose, but Ncube kept
the money for herself, violating the trust agreement.
The court heard
that the full amount, US$1 040, was never recovered.
In a similar
case highlighting the scourge of trust theft, another Bulawayo woman,
35-year-old Nothando Banana, pocketed US$24 000 during an armed robbery at her
workplace and was jailed for an effective six years in July. B Metro
0 comments:
Post a Comment