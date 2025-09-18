TAGWIREI SPLASHES US$2 MILLION ON ED'S BIRTHDAY

Zanu PF benefactor and President Emmerson Mnangagwa top ally, Kudakwashe Tagwirei, reportedly injected at least US$2 million towards Munhumutapa Day celebrations on Monday, NewsDay has learnt.
The
celebrations coincided with Mnangagwa’s birthday bash held in Zvishavane.
Insiders said
the Harare province nominee for the central committee paid more than US$120 000
to Chicken Slice and almost a similar amount to Chicken Inn to cater for the
refreshments and logistics for the youths who gathered in the Midlands
province.
Zanu PF youth
league secretary for commissariat Taurai Kandishaya unwittingly confirmed on
his social media handle that the business tycoon splurged millions towards
Mnangagwa’s birthday celebrations.
“On behalf of
Africa youth, I would like to extend heartfelt appreciation to President ED
Mnangagwa for hosting us at his Zvishavane home ground to celebrate Munhumutapa
Day and his birthday,” he posted.
“Special thanks
to Cde Kuda Tagwirei, the programme’s major sponsor and partner for making it
happen.
“Your trust and
loyalty to President ED (Mnangagwa)'s leadership are evident in your
willingness to partner in any event that advances his national vision.”
The party’s
deputy secretary for security, Tendai Chirau, also weighed in saying “the event
was highly organised courtesy of the logistical support given by Cde Kudakwashe
Tagwirei”.
“It is key to
appreciate selfless cadres who make things happen,” he said.
“It’s not
asking much.”
Mnangagwa
celebrated his 83rd birthday on Monday, which day has since been declared
Munhumutapa Day to celebrate Zimbabwe’s ancestors in the form of the
Munhumutapa Kingship.
Tagwirei, the
Zanu PF central committee nominee for Harare province, awaiting approval of the
politburo, has been Mnangagwa’s top benefactor since he came to power on the
back of a military coup in November 2017.
He bankrolled
the infamous command agriculture programme and was accused of pocketing more
than US$3 billion, according to the Parliamentary Committee on Public Accounts
then led by Tendai Biti.
For that
support, he was slapped by the United States and the United Kingdom
administrations with restrictive measures.
Besides
shelling out huge funds to government, the businessman has also been the
biggest bankroller of the party through salaries, vehicles and campaign funding
in past elections.
His
relationship with Zanu PF dates back to the days of the late President Robert
Mugabe when he was awarded the Dema diesel power plant ahead of US company APR.
Newsday
