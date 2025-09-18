TAGWIREI SPLASHES US$2 MILLION ON ED'S BIRTHDAY

Zanu PF benefactor and President Emmerson Mnangagwa top ally, Kudakwashe Tagwirei, reportedly injected at least US$2 million towards Munhumutapa Day celebrations on Monday, NewsDay has learnt.

The celebrations coincided with Mnangagwa’s birthday bash held in Zvishavane.

Insiders said the Harare province nominee for the central committee paid more than US$120 000 to Chicken Slice and almost a similar amount to Chicken Inn to cater for the refreshments and logistics for the youths who gathered in the Midlands province.

Zanu PF youth league secretary for commissariat Taurai Kandishaya unwittingly confirmed on his social media handle that the business tycoon splurged millions towards Mnangagwa’s birthday celebrations.

“On behalf of Africa youth, I would like to extend heartfelt appreciation to President ED Mnangagwa for hosting us at his Zvishavane home ground to celebrate Munhumutapa Day and his birthday,” he posted.

“Special thanks to Cde Kuda Tagwirei, the programme’s major sponsor and partner for making it happen.

“Your trust and loyalty to President ED (Mnangagwa)'s leadership are evident in your willingness to partner in any event that advances his national vision.”

The party’s deputy secretary for security, Tendai Chirau, also weighed in saying “the event was highly organised courtesy of the logistical support given by Cde Kudakwashe Tagwirei”.

“It is key to appreciate selfless cadres who make things happen,” he said.

“It’s not asking much.”

Mnangagwa celebrated his 83rd birthday on Monday, which day has since been declared Munhumutapa Day to celebrate Zimbabwe’s ancestors in the form of the Munhumutapa Kingship.

Tagwirei, the Zanu PF central committee nominee for Harare province, awaiting approval of the politburo, has been Mnangagwa’s top benefactor since he came to power on the back of a military coup in November 2017.

He bankrolled the infamous command agriculture programme and was accused of pocketing more than US$3 billion, according to the Parliamentary Committee on Public Accounts then led by Tendai Biti.

For that support, he was slapped by the United States and the United Kingdom administrations with restrictive measures.

Besides shelling out huge funds to government, the businessman has also been the biggest bankroller of the party through salaries, vehicles and campaign funding in past elections.

His relationship with Zanu PF dates back to the days of the late President Robert Mugabe when he was awarded the Dema diesel power plant ahead of US company APR. Newsday