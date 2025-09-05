TOMBSTONES AT NEW CEMETERIES TO BE DEMOLISHED : COUNCIL

Bulawayo’s Town Clerk Christopher Dube has warned that residents who erect tombstones at new cemeteries, where only headstones are permitted, will be issued with demolition orders.
Dube said the
directive enforces a council resolution dating back to 2018, which banned
tombstones at Athlone West and other new cemeteries under the Cemeteries Act,
Bulawayo Regulations 1967.
“The policy is
clear, only headstones are permitted. Residents who have put up tombstones in
violation of this directive will be issued with demolition orders,” Dube said
in the latest Health, Housing and Education Committee report.
The local
authority argued that headstones made it easier to cut grass and maintain
cemeteries that were increasingly overgrown and difficult to manage.
According to
the report, councillors also noted that most graves were abandoned after
burial, leaving the city to shoulder maintenance costs.
Deputy
committee chairperson, Councillor Siboniso Moyo, said adherence to the policy
would allow machinery to manoeuvre during grass cutting, reducing reliance on
manual labour. She called for greater awareness campaigns through funeral
bookings, radio broadcasts and community meetings.
The committee
report showed at least six cases of non-compliance, with tombstones erected
despite the ban. Councillors also raised concerns over poor cemetery
maintenance, particularly at Athlone Old section, where overgrown grass has
made it difficult for families to access their relatives’ graves.
Bulawayo, which
is running out of burial space, has previously urged residents to consider
cremation.
Families
wishing to erect headstones are required to follow laid-down procedures,
including verification by cemetery supervisors and compliance with prescribed
dimensions.
According to
the council, the deceased’s family or relatives approach the cemetery where the
deceased is buried with details about the deceased person. The cemetery
supervisor checks the record to confirm the information. The supervisor may
visit the graveyard to check physically after confirming or checking the
cemetery records.
On the day of
putting up the grave monument, the family or the grave monumentalists presents
the Tombstone Application Permit with the attached receipt to the Cemetery
supervisor to verify payment and enter into the tombstone monumentalist
Register.
The cemetery
supervisor will lead the family or the tombstone monumentalists to the
graveyard to erect the monument and such work must be carried out to the
satisfaction of the cemetery supervisor.”
The dimensions
of the monument are 1.2 meters by 2.2 meters.
CITE
