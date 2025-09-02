BUSINESSMAN SHOOTS SELF DEAD

A prominent Bulawayo businessman allegedly shot himself in the head at an outdoor entertainment venue on Sunday afternoon.
The deceased
has been identified by police as Khumbulani Nsingo, who owned several bottle
stores in the city and reportedly had business interests in Matabeleland South.
Police are investigating the death, which they are treating as a suspected
suicide.
National police
spokesperson, Commissioner Paul Nyathi, confirmed the businessman’s death and
said investigations into the circumstances surrounding the fatal shooting are
ongoing. It is reported that Nsingo took his own life by fatally shooting
himself in the head with a pistol.
“Police are
still investigating the circumstances behind the suicide of the late Khumbulani
Nsingo, a businessman in Bulawayo and Matabeleland South Province. The incident
occurred on Sunday, and his body has been transferred to a local hospital for
post-mortem,” said Commissioner Nyathi.
Commissioner
Nyathi also dismissed earlier reports suggesting that the late Nsingo was a
member of the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) stationed at Bulawayo
Central Police Station.
“He was not a
member of the Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP),” said Commissioner Nyathi.
Family
spokesperson Mr Nhlanhla Nsingo appealed for privacy during their time of
mourning.
“We have just
lost our brother and we ask for our family’s privacy to be respected,” he said,
without elaborating.
According to
friends close to the late businessman, he had made references to suicide in the
days leading up to his death — remarks they had dismissed as unpleasant jokes.
“Last Friday,
he kept saying we should take away his firearm as he was worried he might do
something harmful to himself. We thought he was just stressed and needed time
to cool off and figure out what was bothering him,” said one close friend, who
preferred to remain anonymous.
“On Sunday
afternoon, just after midday, we received a call that Khumbu had shot himself
in the head and his body was lying at (location withheld), and that police had
been called to the scene. He was a jovial guy, and in hindsight, maybe we
should have taken away his pistol and encouraged him to speak to someone about
the problems he was facing.” Chronicle
