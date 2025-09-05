CHIEF : ED MUST BE PRESIDENT FOR LIFE

traditional leader from Manicaland province has found himself in a political storm after dabbling in Zanu PF factional politics and calling for President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s life presidency.
Chimanimani-based
traditional leader Chief Oliver Saurombe said the plot by a Zanu PF faction to
extend Mnangagwa’s term to 2030 was not enough.
According to
Chief Saurombe, Mnangagwa, who has publicly stated that he is not interested in
having his term extended when it expires in 2028, deserved life presidency
instead.
Addressing a
recent drug abuse awareness meeting in the district, Chief Saurombe claimed
that all sixtraditional leaders in Chimanimani had agreed to endorse
Mnangagwa's “life presidency”.
Chimanimani
district is home to six chiefs: Muusha, Mutema, Chikukwa, Mutambara, Ndorima
and Saurombe.
“We, the six
chiefs, agreed that this talk of 2030 is too short a timeframe,” he thundered.
“In fact, 2030
is already behind us. We said to ourselves, as traditional leaders who serve
until death, the President should be treated the same. He is a chief in his own
right.”
Saurombe then
went overboard praise singing Mnangagwa. “If he leaves in 2030, what will
become of us?” he asked.
“Who will take
care of our needs? “He is doing everything for us like buying cars and
constructing boreholes. “We will be left in the cold if he goes.”
Chief Saurombe
concluded his remarks by chanting a Zanu PF slogan.
Human rights
lawyer Obey Shava, of Shava Law Chambers, said Chief Saurombe’s comments were
unconstitutional.
Shava cited
section 281 of the Constitution, which prohibits traditional leaders from
acting in a partisan manner or promoting the interests of a political party.
“Chiefs should
maintain political neutrality whether in public or private settings,” Shava
stated.
“As soon as we
confirm the date and location of the meeting, we will definitely take action.”
Section 7 of
the Traditional Leaders Act also prescribes the suspension of a chief by the
responsible ministry if they are found guilty of misconduct, including
participation in partisan politics.
Activist
Promise Mkwananzi also condemned Chief Saurombe’s statement.
“We put it on
record; there is no individual, including Mr Mnangagwa, who has the right to
undermine the Constitution,” he said.
“Our
Constitution remains sacrosanct.”
The Citizens
Coalition for Change (CCC) led by Welshman Ncube said traditional leaders
should be non-partisan in the execution of their duties.
“Our
traditional leaders should abstain from partisan politics and concentrate on
fostering unity among villagers,” the spokesperson of the Ncube-led CCC,
Kurauone Chihwayi, said.
“It remains the
role of the Chiefs Council to conscientise our traditional leaders about their
roles in society and the dangers of meddling in political activities.”
In 2024, Chief
Seke designate born Stanley Chimanikire, from Mashonaland East province, was
dragged to court for chanting slogans in support of a plot to extend
Mnangagwa’s term of office.
The High Court
recently found him guilty and ordered him to publish a retraction.
In the
application filed by representatives from the Zimbabwe Lawyers for Human Rights
(ZLHR), pro-democracy campaigner, Esther Vongai Zimudzi, protested that Chief
Seke violated provisions of the Constitution.
Zimudzi argued
that Chief Seke’s utterances endorsing and pledging allegiance to Zanu PF and
Mnangagwa were unconstitutional.
She contended
that her political rights and the right to impartial and apolitical conduct by
traditional leaders were infringed.
Zimudzi argued
that Chief Seke’s statement was an affront to section 67(1) and (2) of the
Constitution, which guarantees political rights and section 281 of the
Constitution, which prescribes that traditional leaders must be impartial and
non-partisan.
In 2018, Chief
Fortune Charumbira was hauled before the High Court over his partisan
utterances in support of Zanu PF.
Zanu PF has in
the past pampered chiefs with cars and other freebies in exchange for political
support. Newsday
