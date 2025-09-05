CHIEF : ED MUST BE PRESIDENT FOR LIFE

traditional leader from Manicaland province has found himself in a political storm after dabbling in Zanu PF factional politics and calling for President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s life presidency.

Chimanimani-based traditional leader Chief Oliver Saurombe said the plot by a Zanu PF faction to extend Mnangagwa’s term to 2030 was not enough.

According to Chief Saurombe, Mnangagwa, who has publicly stated that he is not interested in having his term extended when it expires in 2028, deserved life presidency instead.

Addressing a recent drug abuse awareness meeting in the district, Chief Saurombe claimed that all sixtraditional leaders in Chimanimani had agreed to endorse Mnangagwa's “life presidency”.

Chimanimani district is home to six chiefs: Muusha, Mutema, Chikukwa, Mutambara, Ndorima and Saurombe.

“We, the six chiefs, agreed that this talk of 2030 is too short a timeframe,” he thundered.

“In fact, 2030 is already behind us. We said to ourselves, as traditional leaders who serve until death, the President should be treated the same. He is a chief in his own right.”

Saurombe then went overboard praise singing Mnangagwa. “If he leaves in 2030, what will become of us?” he asked.

“Who will take care of our needs? “He is doing everything for us like buying cars and constructing boreholes. “We will be left in the cold if he goes.”

Chief Saurombe concluded his remarks by chanting a Zanu PF slogan.

Human rights lawyer Obey Shava, of Shava Law Chambers, said Chief Saurombe’s comments were unconstitutional.

Shava cited section 281 of the Constitution, which prohibits traditional leaders from acting in a partisan manner or promoting the interests of a political party.

“Chiefs should maintain political neutrality whether in public or private settings,” Shava stated.

“As soon as we confirm the date and location of the meeting, we will definitely take action.”

Section 7 of the Traditional Leaders Act also prescribes the suspension of a chief by the responsible ministry if they are found guilty of misconduct, including participation in partisan politics.

Activist Promise Mkwananzi also condemned Chief Saurombe’s statement.

“We put it on record; there is no individual, including Mr Mnangagwa, who has the right to undermine the Constitution,” he said.

“Our Constitution remains sacrosanct.”

The Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) led by Welshman Ncube said traditional leaders should be non-partisan in the execution of their duties.

“Our traditional leaders should abstain from partisan politics and concentrate on fostering unity among villagers,” the spokesperson of the Ncube-led CCC, Kurauone Chihwayi, said.

“It remains the role of the Chiefs Council to conscientise our traditional leaders about their roles in society and the dangers of meddling in political activities.”

In 2024, Chief Seke designate born Stanley Chimanikire, from Mashonaland East province, was dragged to court for chanting slogans in support of a plot to extend Mnangagwa’s term of office.

The High Court recently found him guilty and ordered him to publish a retraction.

In the application filed by representatives from the Zimbabwe Lawyers for Human Rights (ZLHR), pro-democracy campaigner, Esther Vongai Zimudzi, protested that Chief Seke violated provisions of the Constitution.

Zimudzi argued that Chief Seke’s utterances endorsing and pledging allegiance to Zanu PF and Mnangagwa were unconstitutional.

She contended that her political rights and the right to impartial and apolitical conduct by traditional leaders were infringed.

Zimudzi argued that Chief Seke’s statement was an affront to section 67(1) and (2) of the Constitution, which guarantees political rights and section 281 of the Constitution, which prescribes that traditional leaders must be impartial and non-partisan.

In 2018, Chief Fortune Charumbira was hauled before the High Court over his partisan utterances in support of Zanu PF.

Zanu PF has in the past pampered chiefs with cars and other freebies in exchange for political support. Newsday