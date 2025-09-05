SEVEN MONEY CHANGERS FIGHT FOR BAIL



Seven suspected illegal foreign currency dealers, who are engaging in illegal forex trading and money laundering, are expected back in court today for their bail ruling.

The seven Brenda Chirinda, Chipo Josephine Changwende, Tinashe Kativhu, Caleb Kativhu, Washington Kativhu, Wisdom Chitawa and Tapiwa Gombe, were not asked to plead when they appeared before Harare magistrate Marewanazvo Gofa.

Prosecutors alleged that detectives from Asset Forfeiture Unit received information that Chirinda, Changwende and their accomplices were operating an informal transfer facility and illegally dealing in currency at corner Albion and Mbuya Nehanda street.

They were all placed on surveillance for two months.

It is alleged that different people would be seen engaging in high volume transfers exchanging cash with the gang on a daily basis.

They were seen operating from a Honda Vezel registration number AGX 1509 maroon in colour, which they also used to store hordes of cash and point of sale machines and bank credit cards.

They allegedly used the vehicle as a getaway car such that whenever law enforcement agents approached, they would speed off.

The court heard that on September 2,

Detectives from CID Asset Forfeiture, who were deployed on operation “Silent Wire” and acting on the information, raided the gang and managed to apprehend them.

They were taken together with their car and the police allegedly recovered cash amounting to US$371 353, several point-of-sale machines, debit cards and cellphones.

The State claimed the gang converted or transferred property which they acquired through unlawfully dealing in currency or knowing, believing or suspecting that it is proceeds of crime and for the purpose of concealing or disguising the illicit origin of such property. H Metro