CHINESE NATIONALS BUSTED WITH DRUGS FREED



Nine of the 10 member Chinese gang that appeared in court on Wednesday for illegal possession of dangerous drugs were yesterday granted bail after spending a night in custody.

The 10 were allegedly busted in a sex party fuelled by drugs.

Of the 10, Huang Zhen was denied bail after the court ruled that he appeared to be the ‘supplier’ because the police recovered 30 grams from his pockets and the state has a strong case against him.

The rest of the gang Yu Hefeng, Dong Yunmei, Yang Wanwan, Wu Yuejun, Yang Qin, Fang Yue, Sun Jie, Yao Wenming and Li Zhongju were granted US$200 bail and were ordered to report twice a week at CID Drugs.

Prosecutors alleged that on September 1, detectives received a tip off to the effect that there was rampant drug abuse at number 60 Knights Bridge Road, Newlands Harare.

Acting on the tip off, detectives went to the lodge and pounced on four male Chinese adults who were found in a lounge sniffing cocaine. The four drug abusers implicated Zhen, who was partying with others in the next lounge.

Detectives proceeded into the next lounge at number 60 Knightsbridge Road, Newlands, and observed the ten gang members taking turns to sniff cocaine placed in a wooden tray.

They were using a golden playing card to cut cocaine before sniffing individually.

The police officers introduced themselves and the purpose of their visit.

The police seized the white powder which the gang members were sniffing from the wooden tray and placed it in a transparent plastic marked one.

Detectives also seized the wooden tray and golden playing card.

Detectives went on to conduct searches on the gang and seized two transparent plastic sachets of cocaine from a small cream LVh and bag Zhen was holding.

The police also discovered benzodiazepam and crystal meth.

The recovered drugs are valued at US$1020. H Metro