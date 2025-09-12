CONVICT ESCAPES FROM KWEKWE PRISON

A convict who was serving time in Kwekwe escaped custody and his freedom lasted only six hours before he was apprehended whilst looking for transport to go to his rural homestead.

John Nyika (40) was slapped with an additional seven month jail term by Kwekwe Magistrate Mildred Matuvi for escaping lawful custody. The term was added to a 24 months jail term he was serving for unlawful entry.

Magistrate Matuvi suspended four months of the fresh sentence.

The escape happened on August 4, 2025, around 2pm whilst inmates were fetching firewood at a farm along Chiundura Road Kwekwe under supervision from ZPCS officers.

Circumstances are that Nyika requested to relieve himself in a bushy area and he dashed away to freedom.

Officers discovered that he had escaped and an intelligence team was dispatched to investigate the escape and hunt Nyika down.

The team apprehended Nyika around 8:30pm at Senderai roundabout where he was looking for transportation to his rural home in Zhombe. Masvingo Mirror