BOSSO IS CORRUPT, SAYS FORMER BOSS

Former Highlanders FC CEO Brian Busani Moyo has denied defrauding the club of US$2 000, instead pointing fingers at the club and his convicted accomplice Andrew Mandigora, calling them corrupt.

Moyo appeared before Bulawayo Provincial Magistrate Richard Ramaboea facing fraud charges linked to the purchase of players Never Rauzhi and Malvern Hativagoni. Represented by lawyer Thamani Ncube, Moyo told court that Highlanders and Mandigora had a history of inflating player prices, claiming a previous deal saw a player’s price jump from US$5 000 to US$5 500 in collusion with club executives—before his tenure as CEO.

He said Mandigora later returned US$500 after Bulawayo Chiefs discovered irregularities in the player deals. Moyo insisted Highlanders paid US$23 000 for the players, while Mandigora allegedly doctored receipts and the Memorandum of Understanding to show US$18 000, making it appear Moyo pocketed US$2 000.

When pressed by the State, Moyo admitted signing both documents but maintained he did not personally profit. The State alleged the signatures were used to defraud Highlanders, with Mandigora taking US$3 000.

Moyo was remanded out of custody to 16 September for judgment. B Metro