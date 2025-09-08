WARRIORS STAR THREATENS TO BEAT UP JOURNO

Tino Kadewere turned the Warriors training into chaos earlier on Monday when he angrily confronted a female journalist at Orlando Stadium in Johannesburg, poking her in the chest and threatening to assault her in front of stunned teammates and officials.





The Warriors striker stormed across the pitch during Michael Nees’ final preparations for Tuesday’s World Cup qualifier against Rwanda. He jabbed the journalist on the chest before ZIFA officials stepped in to restrain him, preventing the incident from spiralling further.







Players and onlookers froze as the drama unfolded. The journalist, visibly shaken, pleaded with Kadewere to explain his anger. Instead, he lashed out, warning her not to remain at the stadium once training ended and hurling a torrent of insults. Witnesses said he even mocked her physical appearance as she struggled to hold back tears.





Kadewere accused the journalist of writing negatively about his recent form and questioned why he was still in the national team. The confrontation threatened to overshadow the Warriors’ World Cup build up, with the striker’s behaviour drawing immediate condemnation.



