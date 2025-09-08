COUNCIL'S BACKHOE LOADER DEAL STINKS

The Acting Auditor General, Rheah Kujinga has raised suspicion of fraud over a deal in which Gweru City Council paid US$102 048 for a backhoe loader, bought for US$82 330.

She said through her 2024 councils’ audit report that Gweru City Council managers had no explanation for the overpayment of US$19 000.

Acting Gweru Town Clerk Livingstone Churu said he was driving and will only be able to comment on Monday when Masvingo Mirror called him for a comment.

According to the audit report which is in the hands of Masvingo Mirror, the council contracted a supplier to supply a backhoe loader for US$82 330 but paid more.

The report says that the backhoe loader was purchased using forex bought at the auction using the full value of the invoice of the supplier and was remitted directly to the supplier. However, a deposit had already been paid to the supplier.

Responding to the acting Auditor general, Gweru management undertook to investigate the matter and recovery of the excess pursued. Masvingo Mirror