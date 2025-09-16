BESTIALITY : TWO GOATS DEAD

Justice was served as a 33-year-old man from Cliffton Farm in the Figtree community of Matabeleland South province, who was arrested for raping three goats, two of which died during the act, was finally locked away.

The court, led by Plumtree magistrate Mr Joshua Nembaware, showed no leniency, condemning Brighton Mkandla’s actions as a “shocking disregard for animal welfare.”

Delivering his judgment, Mr Nembaware stated that a fine or community service would be an insufficient punishment for such an act of “extreme animal cruelty,” and only a custodial sentence would send a strong message to potential offenders.

“The accused exhibited a high degree of cruelty to animals. A fine or community service will not deter the accused, and only imprisonment will send a message to would-be offenders,” Magistrate Nembaware ruled.

Mkandla, who was facing three counts of bestiality was sentenced to six months’ imprisonment, of which two months were suspended for a period of five years on the condition that he does not commit any offence of which bestiality is an element within that period, for which upon conviction, he is sentenced to imprisonment without the option of a fine.

Mkandla will serve an effective term of four months in prison.

Representing the State Ms Sheila Nyathi told the court that Mkandla raped goats belonging to Cecilia Sibanda (85) and Mayibongwe Ndlovu (28), resulting in their deaths, before he was also caught red-handed romping with Elmon Ndlovu (65)’s goat.

The court proved that on August 15, at around 10PM, Ndlovu of Stand 01 Sydney Malunga Village, heard his goat bleating continuously from the pen. Becoming suspicious, he went out with a torch to investigate.

Upon arriving at the pen, he found Mkandla kneeling, half-naked with his trousers around his knees, having sexual intercourse with one of his female goats.

When Ndlovu called out his name, Mkandla jumped out of the pen and fled into a nearby bush.

The following morning, Ndlovu, with the assistance of Trynos Nyathi, tracked the footprints from the pen, which led them to Mkandla’s place.

The accused’s sickening acts continued on August 31, 2025, at around 10PM, when Sibanda of Stand 02, Sydney Malunga Village, heard one of her goats making noise.

Upon investigating, she was shocked when she saw Mkandla in the goat pen busy having sex with one of the female goats. He fled after realising he had been seen.

It is reported that the next morning, at around 6AM, Sibanda returned to the pen to investigate further and found her black female goat dead.

The animal had bruises and semen on its back. She and other villagers tracked shoe prints from the pen, which again led to Mkandla’s residence.

As they were tracing the footprints, they met Mayibongwe of Stand 12 Mafela Village, who was alerted by their voices.

Upon hearing their story, Mayibongwe immediately checked his own goat pen and discovered that one of his female goats was also dead. The animal had signs of strangulation and semen discharge on its back.

Footprints were also found outside his pen. The complainants and other villagers tracked the footprints to Mkandla’s place where they apprehended him.

When confronted, he reportedly admitted to the sickening acts. The matter was then reported to the police, leading to his arrest. Chronicle