US$176K ROBBER BUYS STAND IN BORROWDALE

One of the suspects accused of being part of the gang which stole US$176,000 from a Ruwa house used the loot to buy a stand in Crowhill, Borrowdale, where he built a three-roomed cottage, a Nissan Caravan NV350, a Toyota Hiace, a Honda Fit and a Toyota Ipsum.
He also built a
four-roomed house at his rural village in Rusape.
Remember
Gladmore Fadzauone secured his cottage with a precast wall and installed a
solar system and bought two welding machines and a generator.
He was also
handed a US$7,000 cash reward after helping Makumana skip into Mozambique,
while they were on the run.
Makumana bought
a Mini Cooper, a stand in Juru and food and clothes for his family.
Fadzauone and
Tawanda Jabulani Makumana were arrested and appeared in court in Harare
yesterday.
Another
suspect, Blessing Kennes, is already in custody. Prosecutors allege that the
gang teamed up and connived to rob businessman Joseph Maruta.
Last Wednesday,
detectives from CID Homicide, Harare, received information to the effect that
Fadzauone was part of the gang which robbed Maruta and was now hiding in
Beitbridge.
The detectives
went to Beitbridge where they arrested him at Number 2413 Shule Shule,
Dilibadzimu, Beitbridge.
Investigations
led to the recovery of US$5,300 cash in a small cross bag in his room.
He revealed
that he bought four vehicles – a Nissan Caravan NV350, Toyota Hiace, Toyota
Ipsum and a Honda Fit.
He also told
the detectives that he bought a stand at number 2187 Crowhill, Borrowdale,
Harare, and built a three-roomed cottage which he secured with a precast wall.
He installed a
solar system and drilled a borehole at the property.
He told the
detectives he also built a four-roomed house at his rural home at Mundirwa
Village in Rusape.
He confessed
that he used some of the stolen cash in Mozambique while he was on the run and
bought two welding machines and a generator.
Fadzauone
implicated Makumana.
He told police
that Makumana gave him US$7,000 as a token of appreciation after he helped him
skip the border to Mozambique.
Makumana told
police that he used the money to buy a Mini Cooper valued at US$1,300.
He said he also
bought a stand valued at US$1,200 in Juru, Murehwa, and used the remaining cash
to buy some food and clothes for his family.
In June,
H-Metro reported that the complainant, Harare businessman Maruta, collected
US$181,000 from a farm in Kwekwe as payment for supplying potato seeds.
After returning
home to Kambuzuma, he picked up his pistol, loaded with two magazines of 15
rounds each, and headed to his girlfriend Leoba Hunda’s home in Springvale,
Ruwa.
Prosecutors
alleged that on June 7, the gang of robbers proceeded to Hunda’s house and
stole US$176,050 in cash.
The bulk of the
money was in a plastic bag and US$6,000 was in Maruta’s jacket.
They also stole
a Samsung S23 Ultra and a Derya pistol with serial numbers TG970-24L78774, with
two fully charged magazines, before they disappeared from the scene.
Maruta woke up
at around 5am and discovered that his money had been stolen.
He filed a
report at ZRP Ruwa. H Metro
