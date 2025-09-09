US$63K AMBULANCE NOT DELIVERED, THREE YEARS LATER

Kwekwe City Council has not yet taken delivery of a US$63 891 ambulance that it paid for in full on August 17, 2022.
This is
contained in the acting Auditor General Rheah Kujinga’s audit report for local
authorities for 2024. Kujinga castigated councils and suppliers for this late
delivery as it is compromising value to the rate payer.
According to
the audit report which is in the hands of Masvingo Mirror, twelve councils
throughout the country have not yet received goods that they paid for in the
last three years, according to the report which Kujinga has since submitted to
Parliament as per Constitutional requirements.
Kujinga added
that the supplier is in violation of the supply contract whose terms were that
the delivery should take place within two weeks.
Efforts to get
a comment from Kwekwe Town Clerk, Dr Lucia Mkandhla were futile. The acting
auditor general also raised alarm over the risk of financial loss due to the
non-delivery of procured goods and a compromise in service delivery.
The report
recommended management to follow up with the supplier and ensure delivery of
the procured goods.
“Management
acknowledges the observation and recommendations for action going forward,”
reads part of the report. Masvingo Mirror
