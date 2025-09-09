US$63K AMBULANCE NOT DELIVERED, THREE YEARS LATER

Kwekwe City Council has not yet taken delivery of a US$63 891 ambulance that it paid for in full on August 17, 2022.

This is contained in the acting Auditor General Rheah Kujinga’s audit report for local authorities for 2024. Kujinga castigated councils and suppliers for this late delivery as it is compromising value to the rate payer.

According to the audit report which is in the hands of Masvingo Mirror, twelve councils throughout the country have not yet received goods that they paid for in the last three years, according to the report which Kujinga has since submitted to Parliament as per Constitutional requirements.

Kujinga added that the supplier is in violation of the supply contract whose terms were that the delivery should take place within two weeks.

Efforts to get a comment from Kwekwe Town Clerk, Dr Lucia Mkandhla were futile. The acting auditor general also raised alarm over the risk of financial loss due to the non-delivery of procured goods and a compromise in service delivery.

The report recommended management to follow up with the supplier and ensure delivery of the procured goods.

“Management acknowledges the observation and recommendations for action going forward,” reads part of the report. Masvingo Mirror