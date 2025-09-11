WIWA HIRES PRIVATE INVESTIGATORS

Former Zengeza West lawmaker Job Sikhala says he has hired private investigators to unmask the culprits who bombed his house recently.
Sikhala
declared that the bombing of his Chitungwiza house will not deter him, stating
that the attack has, instead, motivated him to pursue his political mission.
The politician,
who serves as chairperson and facilitator of the National Democratic Working
Group (NDWG), was responding to an incident that occurred on August 30 while he
was in South Africa launching a book on his autobiography.
“It won’t work
on me. I will not be silenced; I am a man on a mission,” Sikhala told NewsDay
in an interview.
“These things
have been happening to me; it is not new.
“I am fighting
for a Zimbabwe which is better for us all, in which everyone enjoys their
freedom.”
He condemned
the act as a “primitive and archaic tactic”, adding that it had achieved the
opposite of its intention.
“I will not be
intimidated by this old-fashioned tactic. It has actually re-energised me.”
Sikhala said he
was concerned about his family’s safety, noting that the attackers knew he and
his wife were away.
“I am concerned
about the excessive insanity in my enemies’ heads, going as far as harming
innocent children because of political differences.”
He revealed
that the police have not contacted him since his return last Friday, despite
allegedly visiting the property three times in his absence.
“Up to now, we
have never been updated,” he said.
“They have not
even issued a statement, but they rush if it was other people.
“Soon, the
truth will come out . . . we will reveal the people who did this terrorist
attack. It won’t remain hidden forever.”
Sikhala vowed
to continue being “the voice for those who cannot speak” and to defend the weak
and oppressed.
“I am not an
opportunistic politician who wants benefits.
“I will always
fight for justice and to solve the political problems that we are facing as a
nation,” he said.
Sikhala said he
would decide on his political future “when the time comes”.
He said his
current work with the NDWG was inherently political, as it dealt with social
issues requiring political solutions.
“Dealing with
the current crisis is our top priority and providing solutions before we think
about elections, which are still far,” he said.
The bombing has
drawn international condemnation, with the Geneva Summit for Human Rights
criticising the attack via a statement on X (formerly Twitter) over the
weekend. Newsday
