WIWA HIRES PRIVATE INVESTIGATORS

Former Zengeza West lawmaker Job Sikhala says he has hired private investigators to unmask the culprits who bombed his house recently.

Sikhala declared that the bombing of his Chitungwiza house will not deter him, stating that the attack has, instead, motivated him to pursue his political mission.

The politician, who serves as chairperson and facilitator of the National Democratic Working Group (NDWG), was responding to an incident that occurred on August 30 while he was in South Africa launching a book on his autobiography.

“It won’t work on me. I will not be silenced; I am a man on a mission,” Sikhala told NewsDay in an interview.

“These things have been happening to me; it is not new.

“I am fighting for a Zimbabwe which is better for us all, in which everyone enjoys their freedom.”

He condemned the act as a “primitive and archaic tactic”, adding that it had achieved the opposite of its intention.

“I will not be intimidated by this old-fashioned tactic. It has actually re-energised me.”

Sikhala said he was concerned about his family’s safety, noting that the attackers knew he and his wife were away.

“I am concerned about the excessive insanity in my enemies’ heads, going as far as harming innocent children because of political differences.”

He revealed that the police have not contacted him since his return last Friday, despite allegedly visiting the property three times in his absence.

“Up to now, we have never been updated,” he said.

“They have not even issued a statement, but they rush if it was other people.

“Soon, the truth will come out . . . we will reveal the people who did this terrorist attack. It won’t remain hidden forever.”

Sikhala vowed to continue being “the voice for those who cannot speak” and to defend the weak and oppressed.

“I am not an opportunistic politician who wants benefits.

“I will always fight for justice and to solve the political problems that we are facing as a nation,” he said.

Sikhala said he would decide on his political future “when the time comes”.

He said his current work with the NDWG was inherently political, as it dealt with social issues requiring political solutions.

“Dealing with the current crisis is our top priority and providing solutions before we think about elections, which are still far,” he said.

The bombing has drawn international condemnation, with the Geneva Summit for Human Rights criticising the attack via a statement on X (formerly Twitter) over the weekend. Newsday