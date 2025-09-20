ROBBERS BREAK INTO HOUSE, SCALDS FAMILY

A Rangemore family endured a night of terror after three ruthless thugs stormed their home at dawn yesterday, scalding victims with boiling water, assaulting them, and fleeing with cash, cellphones, and a vehicle.

Bulawayo deputy police spokesperson Assistant Inspector Thandekile Ndlovu confirmed the harrowing attack, which took place at around 6AM on 19 September.

The nightmare began when a 29-year-old woman was outside sweeping her yard.

“Three unknown men approached her, grabbed her by the neck, and dragged her into the house. They pointed a pistol at her and forced her to lead them to the main bedroom,” said Asst Insp Ndlovu.

The gang pushed her to the ground and poured boiling water on her thighs.

The violence escalated when they found a 39-year-old man sleeping in the bedroom.

“The robbers pointed a pistol to his forehead and poured boiling water on his feet, demanding cash,” Ndlovu added.

The thugs then rounded up the rest of the family, including children, and subjected them to a horrifying ordeal. A 21-year-old man was assaulted with a pistol, while a 44-year-old man, who was bathing, was dragged naked to the kitchen, kicked on the head, and scalded with boiling water before being tied with shoelaces.

The robbers snatched cash, five cellphones, and a Nissan Caravan, bringing the total value of stolen goods to US$16 550.

The victims were rushed to the United Bulawayo Hospitals (UBH) where three of them were admitted.

The getaway vehicle was later found abandoned near Kings and Queens Funeral Parlour in Kelvin, Bulawayo. Police recovered goods worth US$15 580.

“We warn these criminals that the long arm of the law will soon catch up with them,” vowed Asst Insp Ndlovu.

“Anyone with information is urged to report to the nearest police station.”

Police have launched a full-scale manhunt for the violent gang, which remains on the run. Chronicle