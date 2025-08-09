ZUMA EXPELS SHIVAMBU

Floyd Shivambu said he fully accepts uMkhonto weSizwe Party's (MK Party) move to terminate his membership of the organisation, adding that he holds no grudges against any leader or member of the MK Party.

In a statement posted on X (formerly Twitter), Shivambu said his acceptance of the expulsion is "unequivocal and final".

"I will not appeal the decision, as I respect the processes and structures of the organisation that I once served as National Organiser and Secretary General. Over the past 10 months in leadership within the MK Party, I have had the privilege of working alongside dedicated comrades and leading committed members in our shared pursuit of economic emancipation and social justice for the people of South Africa," he stated.

The statement follows the MK Party's confirmation of Shivambu's expulsion, which was attributed to serious violations of party trust and ideological misalignment.

MK Party Chairperson Nathi Nhleko addressed the matter during a press briefing held on Friday in Sandton, stating, “The leadership of the MK Party has noted several statements and utterances by the former secretary-general, who was recently removed from his position. As a result, a decision was taken to summarily terminate his membership, and a formal letter of expulsion was sent to him on July 15, 2025.”

In light of this change, Jacob Zuma’s uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) Party has appointed Dr Bongani Mncwango, a former executive at insurance giant Sanlam, as its new secretary-general, effectively replacing Shivambu. Additionally, the party has named Nomsa Dlamini as the new deputy secretary-general, following the recent departure of Nombuso Mkhize.

