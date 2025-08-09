ZUMA EXPELS SHIVAMBU

Floyd Shivambu said he fully accepts uMkhonto weSizwe Party's (MK Party) move to terminate his membership of the organisation, adding that he holds no grudges against any leader or member of the MK Party.
In a statement
posted on X (formerly Twitter), Shivambu said his acceptance of the expulsion
is "unequivocal and final".
"I will
not appeal the decision, as I respect the processes and structures of the
organisation that I once served as National Organiser and Secretary General.
Over the past 10 months in leadership within the MK Party, I have had the
privilege of working alongside dedicated comrades and leading committed members
in our shared pursuit of economic emancipation and social justice for the
people of South Africa," he stated.
The statement
follows the MK Party's confirmation of Shivambu's expulsion, which was
attributed to serious violations of party trust and ideological misalignment.
MK Party
Chairperson Nathi Nhleko addressed the matter during a press briefing held on
Friday in Sandton, stating, “The leadership of the MK Party has noted several
statements and utterances by the former secretary-general, who was recently
removed from his position. As a result, a decision was taken to summarily
terminate his membership, and a formal letter of expulsion was sent to him on
July 15, 2025.”
In light of
this change, Jacob Zuma’s uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) Party has appointed Dr Bongani
Mncwango, a former executive at insurance giant Sanlam, as its new
secretary-general, effectively replacing Shivambu. Additionally, the party has
named Nomsa Dlamini as the new deputy secretary-general, following the recent
departure of Nombuso Mkhize.
