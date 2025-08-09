MAN RAPES TEEN GIRLFRIEND FOUR TIMES

A 39-YEAR-OLD Bulawayo man from Entumbane suburb has appeared in court facing allegations of raping his 18-year-old girlfriend.

The accused, whose name is being withheld to protect the complainant’s identity, appeared before Western Commonage magistrate Mr Taurai Manuere, facing a rape charge as defined in Section 65 of the Criminal Law (Codification and Reform) Act. He was remanded in custody to 14 August.

Prosecuting, Mr Milton Moyo told the court that the alleged offence occurred on July 8 at around 6PM.

On the day in question, the accused allegedly invited the complainant to his home in Entumbane, and she agreed.

Upon her arrival, the court heard, he asked to have sexual intercourse with her, but she refused.

It is alleged that the man then threatened to shoot her with a gun, which he did not produce before forcibly undressing her and ordering her to lie on his bed. He allegedly raped her four times.

The complainant later reported the matter to the police, leading to the accused’s arrest. She was referred to hospital for medical examination. Sunday News