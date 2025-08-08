TAGWIREI CO-OPTED

Zanu PF has coopted Deputy Minister of Mines and Mining Development Cdes Polite Kambamura, Christine Gwati, Joseph Serima, Collen Ndebele and Kudakwashe Tagwirei into the Central Committee.
Cde Kambamura
was recommended for co-option by Mashonaland West province, while Cdes
Christine Gwati, Joseph Serima, Collen Ndebele were recommended by Matabeleland
North province with Cde Tagwirei being recommended by Harare province.
Zanu PF
Secretary for Legal Affairs Cde Patrick Chinamasa confirmed the development in
an interview yesterday.
“The Politburo
has endorsed co-options from Mashonaland West, Matabeleland North and Harare,
with all expected to be formally adopted by the Central Committee at the next
meeting,” said Cde Chinamasa.
He added that
the decision was subsequently confirmed at the 385th Ordinary Session of the
Politburo on July 30, 2025.
“Cde Kudakwashe
Tagwirei was co-opted by Harare Province and is now a Central Committee
Member,” he said.
Harare
Provincial Coordinating Committee convened on Monday, March 31, 2025, and voted
to recommend the co-option of Cde Tagwirei into the Central Committee following
party procedures.
The province
addressed the letter of recommendation to the party leadership.
Cde Chinamasa
said the National Political Commissar, Cde Munyaradzi Machacha, then tabled the
recommendation at the 384th Ordinary Session of the Politburo on, July, 2,
2025, and the co-option of Cde Tagwirei into the Central Committee was
approved, pending reporting to the Central Committee for adoption.
There was no
objection in the Politburo meeting to the recommendation by Harare Provincial
Coordinating Committee.
“When the 385th
Ordinary Session of the Politburo sat on Wednesday, July 30, 2025, at the
Politburo confirmed the co-option by Harare Province”
He highlighted
that at the 385th Ordinary Session of the Politburo, the following co-options
were tabled by the National Political Commissar Cde Machacha and were approved,
among them, Cdes Polite Kambamura from Mashonaland West province, Christine
Gwati, Joseph Serima, Cde Collen Ndebele, Matabeleland North and Cde Kudakwashe
Tagwirei, Harare province. Herald
0 comments:
Post a Comment