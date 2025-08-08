TAGWIREI CO-OPTED

Zanu PF has coopted Deputy Minister of Mines and Mining Development Cdes Polite Kambamura, Christine Gwati, Joseph Serima, Collen Ndebele and Kudakwashe Tagwirei into the Central Committee.

Cde Kambamura was recommended for co-option by Mashonaland West province, while Cdes Christine Gwati, Joseph Serima, Collen Ndebele were recommended by Matabeleland North province with Cde Tagwirei being recommended by Harare province.

Zanu PF Secretary for Legal Affairs Cde Patrick Chinamasa confirmed the development in an interview yesterday.

“The Politburo has endorsed co-options from Mashonaland West, Matabeleland North and Harare, with all expected to be formally adopted by the Central Committee at the next meeting,” said Cde Chinamasa.

He added that the decision was subsequently confirmed at the 385th Ordinary Session of the Politburo on July 30, 2025.

“Cde Kudakwashe Tagwirei was co-opted by Harare Province and is now a Central Committee Member,” he said.

Harare Provincial Coordinating Committee convened on Monday, March 31, 2025, and voted to recommend the co-option of Cde Tagwirei into the Central Committee following party procedures.

The province addressed the letter of recommendation to the party leadership.

Cde Chinamasa said the National Political Commissar, Cde Munyaradzi Machacha, then tabled the recommendation at the 384th Ordinary Session of the Politburo on, July, 2, 2025, and the co-option of Cde Tagwirei into the Central Committee was approved, pending reporting to the Central Committee for adoption.

There was no objection in the Politburo meeting to the recommendation by Harare Provincial Coordinating Committee.

“When the 385th Ordinary Session of the Politburo sat on Wednesday, July 30, 2025, at the Politburo confirmed the co-option by Harare Province”

He highlighted that at the 385th Ordinary Session of the Politburo, the following co-options were tabled by the National Political Commissar Cde Machacha and were approved, among them, Cdes Polite Kambamura from Mashonaland West province, Christine Gwati, Joseph Serima, Cde Collen Ndebele, Matabeleland North and Cde Kudakwashe Tagwirei, Harare province. Herald