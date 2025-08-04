ZRP WARNS BOGUS COPS : WE WILL GET YOU

The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) has revealed an increase in bogus officers mounting fake roadblocks and harassing motorists across the country, especially in Harare, NewsDay can report.

This emerged during a meeting held between senior police officers and the Suthisa ilizwe-Gutsaruzhinji (Si-G) president, Sybeth Msengezi, at the Police General Headquarters (PGHQ) in Harare on Wednesday last week.

Si-G is a non-partisan empowerment movement that shares foundational values of resistance for universal rights and it is also an inclusive platform for addressing negative economic, social and political issues that have been and are still affecting us daily since the country became independent in 1980.

On July 23 this year, Msengezi wrote to the ZRP Commissioner-General Stephen Mutamba demanding immediate action to address issues undermining public trust in the police, including harassment and extortion involving pirate taxis and systematic corruption against motorists.

“Police officers routinely engage in dangerous chases with pirate taxi drivers, not to enforce order but to extort bribes. These reckless pursuits endanger pedestrians, vendors and commuters, resulting in injuries, property damage and fatalities. Police officers appear to profit from the chaos rather than resolve it.

“Roadblocks, intersections and robots have become illegal revenue collection points. Police officers deliberately delay motorists, threaten vehicle impoundment and demand bribes, further burdening struggling citizens,” he said.

Msengezi called on Mutamba to launch immediate investigation into this abuse of power, hold corrupt officers accountable and reform policing practices to prioritise public safety over extortion.

He gave the Commissioner-General a 14-day ultimatum.

In response, Deputy CommissionerGeneral (Operations and Crime) Learn Ncube called for a meeting between Msengezi and police national spokesperson Commissioner Paul Nyathi, Officer Commanding Harare province Commissioner Chikunguru and Harare provincial spokesperson Inspector Luckmore Chakanza.

Nyathi yesterday confirmed the meeting, saying it was part of the ZRP's engagement policy.

“We are open to everyone who has issues to discuss as part of our engagement policy, so that we also get to understand what the public has to say.

“We want to allow all Zimbabweans to air their views with us, share their experiences and allow them to discuss issues they believe are necessary to improve our policing.

“The police are open to all individuals and groups who want constructive engagement so that we all play our role and this is open to all Zimbabweans.”

Si-G spokesperson Simba Muchero yesterday told NewsDay that they had witnessed a lot of incidents around the country where corrupt police officers pursue pirate taxis and kombis with reckless abandon.

“In the process, the main victims are innocent pedestrians, commuters, motorists and vendors who happen to be injured or have their property destroyed in the process.

“We strongly believe that the cat and mouse chases are motivated by the need to collect bribes from the illegal transport operators, not necessarily to enforce the law.

“The same pirate taxis and kombis pass through roadblocks where they pay bribes to pass, only to be chased around in the central business district, endangering innocent people.”

According to a statement released after the meeting, the police raised concern that Msengezi's letter may have had an ulterior motive targeted at an ongoing operation against pirate taxis and commuter omnibuses.

“There are bad apples within the force, but efforts are continuously made to flush them out. Examples of police officers who were prosecuted and those still under prosecution were given,” the police reportedly told Msengezi at the meeting.

The police also raised concern over public participation in corruption. Newsday