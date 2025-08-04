ZRP WARNS BOGUS COPS : WE WILL GET YOU

The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) has revealed an increase in bogus officers mounting fake roadblocks and harassing motorists across the country, especially in Harare, NewsDay can report.
This emerged
during a meeting held between senior police officers and the Suthisa
ilizwe-Gutsaruzhinji (Si-G) president, Sybeth Msengezi, at the Police General
Headquarters (PGHQ) in Harare on Wednesday last week.
Si-G is a
non-partisan empowerment movement that shares foundational values of resistance
for universal rights and it is also an inclusive platform for addressing
negative economic, social and political issues that have been and are still
affecting us daily since the country became independent in 1980.
On July 23 this
year, Msengezi wrote to the ZRP Commissioner-General Stephen Mutamba demanding
immediate action to address issues undermining public trust in the police,
including harassment and extortion involving pirate taxis and systematic
corruption against motorists.
“Police
officers routinely engage in dangerous chases with pirate taxi drivers, not to
enforce order but to extort bribes. These reckless pursuits endanger
pedestrians, vendors and commuters, resulting in injuries, property damage and
fatalities. Police officers appear to profit from the chaos rather than resolve
it.
“Roadblocks,
intersections and robots have become illegal revenue collection points. Police
officers deliberately delay motorists, threaten vehicle impoundment and demand
bribes, further burdening struggling citizens,” he said.
Msengezi called
on Mutamba to launch immediate investigation into this abuse of power, hold
corrupt officers accountable and reform policing practices to prioritise public
safety over extortion.
He gave the
Commissioner-General a 14-day ultimatum.
In response,
Deputy CommissionerGeneral (Operations and Crime) Learn Ncube called for a
meeting between Msengezi and police national spokesperson Commissioner Paul
Nyathi, Officer Commanding Harare province Commissioner Chikunguru and Harare
provincial spokesperson Inspector Luckmore Chakanza.
Nyathi
yesterday confirmed the meeting, saying it was part of the ZRP's engagement
policy.
“We are open to
everyone who has issues to discuss as part of our engagement policy, so that we
also get to understand what the public has to say.
“We want to
allow all Zimbabweans to air their views with us, share their experiences and
allow them to discuss issues they believe are necessary to improve our
policing.
“The police are
open to all individuals and groups who want constructive engagement so that we
all play our role and this is open to all Zimbabweans.”
Si-G
spokesperson Simba Muchero yesterday told NewsDay that they had witnessed a lot
of incidents around the country where corrupt police officers pursue pirate
taxis and kombis with reckless abandon.
“In the
process, the main victims are innocent pedestrians, commuters, motorists and
vendors who happen to be injured or have their property destroyed in the
process.
“We strongly
believe that the cat and mouse chases are motivated by the need to collect
bribes from the illegal transport operators, not necessarily to enforce the
law.
“The same
pirate taxis and kombis pass through roadblocks where they pay bribes to pass,
only to be chased around in the central business district, endangering innocent
people.”
According to a
statement released after the meeting, the police raised concern that Msengezi's
letter may have had an ulterior motive targeted at an ongoing operation against
pirate taxis and commuter omnibuses.
“There are bad
apples within the force, but efforts are continuously made to flush them out.
Examples of police officers who were prosecuted and those still under
prosecution were given,” the police reportedly told Msengezi at the meeting.
The police also
raised concern over public participation in corruption. Newsday
