BIG MISTAKE : LICENCED CHINESE FIRM HAS NO ADDRESS

Government officials have flagged the issuance of a licence to a Chinese firm to operate a cement plant in Magunje, Hurungwe district, in Mashonaland West under unclear circumstances, suggesting possible corruption.
The Magunje
Cement Plant, operated by Labenmon (Pvt) Ltd, has sparked fierce opposition
from local communities.
Villagers argue
that the plant is too close to a critical dam, their primary source of water
and is encroaching on to grazing land.
They are
demanding its relocation to an industrial zone away from residential and
ecological areas.
Presidential
Affairs and Devolution secretary Tafadzwa Muguti last week raised concern over
Environmental Management Agency (Ema)'s decision to issue an Environmental
Impact Assessment (EIA) certificate to Labenmon Investments despite fierce
resistance from locals.
Muguti
questioned the legitimacy of the certificate, pointing out that Labenmon lacks
title deeds for the land.
“Ema, I don't
know what came over them — maybe they were given some ‘sugar' to turn a blind
eye,” Muguti remarked, suggesting possible corruption in the approval process.
“They made a
big mistake.”
Muguti was
speaking at a joint meeting of Zanu PF's provincial coordinating committee and
the provincial development committee on Thursday last week.
He further
revealed that the company does not have a registered address, raising
suspicions about tax compliance.
“As I speak,
that Chinese investor has no address, which is a sure sign it is not paying
taxes,” he said.
The absence of
a Zimbabwe Investment Development Agency licence further indicates that the
company may not be contributing to national revenue, he said.
Muguti
confirmed that the Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission was probing Ema for
allegedly issuing an EIA certificate without proper due diligence.
Last week,
Justice, Legal and Parliamentary Affairs minister Ziyambi Ziyambi visited the
site and engaged villagers and the Chinese investor.
However, the
community has reported cases of intimidation and arbitrary arrest of those
opposed to the project.
The issue has
also divided Zanu PF leadership, with factions arising over the project.
As tensions
escalate, calls for transparency, accountability and strict regulatory
compliance are growing. Newsday
