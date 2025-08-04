DOC : MADZIBABA ZAKARIA'S FAMILY PROFITING FROM ILLNESS



Some individuals close to Madzibaba Nicholas Zakaria have been accused of profiting from his illness, often sharing posts on social media that focus more on begging for food handouts than seeking necessary medical treatment.

The situation has escalated to the point where Madzibaba is portrayed as a destitute man struggling to meet basic needs, such as food. A leading and decorated medical practitioner from Harare, who preferred anonymity, has provided a breakdown of what is needed for Madzibaba’s treatment, cautioning his relatives against monetising his condition.

“If his condition is still in stage one, he needs at least US$30 to US$40 per month for his medication, an amount that Madzibaba’s family can easily raise

“If Madzibaba’s condition has progressed to advanced stages, he will require at least US$70 to US$100 per month. If he is bold enough, he can visit local clinics for free treatment, considering his age,” stated the doctor.

The medical practitioner urged Madzibaba to be honest about the state of his condition.

“If he had been receiving timely treatment, this condition would be manageable. I wonder if he is receiving any treatment since he is always paraded on social media for public sympathy.

“Madzibaba should be cautious with this issue as his health is at stake. He should not gamble with his health because this is a matter of life and death,” the doctor emphasised.

“He needs to clarify how he wants to approach his illness and stick to that plan. The best way for him to receive help or manage his condition is to follow the instructions of a medical practitioner. Madzibaba is neither the first nor the last person diagnosed with this condition, which necessitates timely treatment.”

He also criticised Madzibaba’s relatives for using him as a beggar.

“It’s unfortunate that Madzibaba is unwell at the moment, but the levels of begging are quite alarming.

“I suspect someone is profiting from this illness. Some of the basics he has been publicly begging for have made him appear impoverished, yet we know the family can assist him before going public.

“The begging syndrome seems to be out of control, and there should come a time when the family unites to avoid this shame,” the medical practitioner stated.

Meanwhile, Henry Makombe, the deputy director of the Zimbabwe Music Rights Association, explained to Zimpapers Arts and Entertainment Hub that the US$500 incapacitation fee Madzibaba received last week should not be confused with gratuity or pension.

This initiative was introduced in recent years to assist members facing hardships, and many have benefited from this fund since 2022.

“For the record, the incapacitation fee is intended solely for members and represents a one-time payment. It should not be mistaken for a pension.

“We decided to clarify this following the uproar surrounding Madzibaba’s case after he appealed for help. As ZIMURA, we have made it our policy to assist our members with a US$500 payment to help cushion them during these trying times,” he stated.

Makombe emphasised that Madzibaba is neither the first nor the last musician to benefit from this fund. H Metro