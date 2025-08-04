DOC : MADZIBABA ZAKARIA'S FAMILY PROFITING FROM ILLNESS

Some individuals close to Madzibaba Nicholas Zakaria have been accused of profiting from his illness, often sharing posts on social media that focus more on begging for food handouts than seeking necessary medical treatment.
The situation
has escalated to the point where Madzibaba is portrayed as a destitute man
struggling to meet basic needs, such as food. A leading and decorated medical
practitioner from Harare, who preferred anonymity, has provided a breakdown of
what is needed for Madzibaba’s treatment, cautioning his relatives against
monetising his condition.
“If his
condition is still in stage one, he needs at least US$30 to US$40 per month for
his medication, an amount that Madzibaba’s family can easily raise
“If Madzibaba’s
condition has progressed to advanced stages, he will require at least US$70 to
US$100 per month. If he is bold enough, he can visit local clinics for free
treatment, considering his age,” stated the doctor.
The medical
practitioner urged Madzibaba to be honest about the state of his condition.
“If he had been
receiving timely treatment, this condition would be manageable. I wonder if he
is receiving any treatment since he is always paraded on social media for
public sympathy.
“Madzibaba
should be cautious with this issue as his health is at stake. He should not
gamble with his health because this is a matter of life and death,” the doctor
emphasised.
“He needs to
clarify how he wants to approach his illness and stick to that plan. The best
way for him to receive help or manage his condition is to follow the
instructions of a medical practitioner. Madzibaba is neither the first nor the
last person diagnosed with this condition, which necessitates timely
treatment.”
He also
criticised Madzibaba’s relatives for using him as a beggar.
“It’s
unfortunate that Madzibaba is unwell at the moment, but the levels of begging
are quite alarming.
“I suspect
someone is profiting from this illness. Some of the basics he has been publicly
begging for have made him appear impoverished, yet we know the family can
assist him before going public.
“The begging
syndrome seems to be out of control, and there should come a time when the
family unites to avoid this shame,” the medical practitioner stated.
Meanwhile,
Henry Makombe, the deputy director of the Zimbabwe Music Rights Association,
explained to Zimpapers Arts and Entertainment Hub that the US$500
incapacitation fee Madzibaba received last week should not be confused with
gratuity or pension.
This initiative
was introduced in recent years to assist members facing hardships, and many
have benefited from this fund since 2022.
“For the
record, the incapacitation fee is intended solely for members and represents a
one-time payment. It should not be mistaken for a pension.
“We decided to
clarify this following the uproar surrounding Madzibaba’s case after he
appealed for help. As ZIMURA, we have made it our policy to assist our members
with a US$500 payment to help cushion them during these trying times,” he
stated.
Makombe
emphasised that Madzibaba is neither the first nor the last musician to benefit
from this fund. H Metro
0 comments:
Post a Comment