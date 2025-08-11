YOU CAUSED THIS : GOVT TOLD

The Zimbabwe Congress of Trade Unions (ZCTU) has called out government for failing to address rising unemployment in the country. The trade unionists said the recent ban on street and night vending, which is a result of unemployment, only exacerbated the economic crisis and left many workers without means to earn a living.

ZCTU expressed concern over a directive issued by Local Government and Public Works minister Daniel Garwe banning night and street vending, including the selling of second-hand clothing.

It said the ban would exacerbate the unemployment that government had failed to address.

“The National Development Strategy 1 had envisioned creating 760 000 jobs for the period 2020-25; however, this has not been the case.

The smaller percentage employed is barely receiving a living wage and is subsiding salaries with vending. Therefore, vending is not only an option but a reaction to high unemployment,” acting ZCTU secretary-general Anesu Dzimiri said.

She said the sector employed the majority of citizens, adding that an outright ban without a solution could cause a national economic crisis.

“This drastic move without an alternative is not favourable for the people of Zimbabwe. Around 88% of the population is working in the informal economy.” Dzimiri said.

“The chaos we are witnessing on the streets is not merely defiance of public policy and town planning but a public outcry to the deep economic crisis, poverty and a lack of sustainable incomes they are facing.”

ZCTU, however, acknowledged that night and street vending hurt domestic resource mobilisation, causing disorder in town and posing a health risk due to poor waste disposal.

“Banning it is not a solution, government should deal with the root cause. The streets are congested with millions of graduates from tertiary institutions because the economy has failed to create enough jobs to absorb job seekers, owing to the collapse of industry, unemployment and the high cost of living are also factors forcing citizens into night vending,” she said.

Dzimiri applauded the establishment of vending stalls in Mbare, but expressed concern over the accessibility of the stalls for both the vendors and customers.

“We note and appreciate the establishment of vending stalls in places like Mbare and other sites as a great move. However, issues of accessibility to these sites are a barrier discouraging people from going and occupying those stalls.

“Night vending is popular because those who will be coming from work can easily pass by and buy from vendors as opposed to the established stall where the working class has to travel there or wait for weekends.

“Local authorities need to learn and apply the City of Mutare model, whereby it identified areas for night vending and established such places for licensed vendors.

“This assists in controlling waste disposal, poor sanitation and also boosts revenue for the local authority that assists in enhancing service delivery.”

ZCTU called on government to regulate night vending by identifying areas that could be used for such, while allocating places on payment of a gazetted figure that will be ring-fenced to ensure good waste disposal, good sanitation, and to maintain a clean and safe environment.

“Government should prioritise job creation as envisioned in the National Development Strategy 1 as a sustainable way of removing people from the streets, as they will be employed.

“Government should gazette a national minimum living wage that is above the poverty datum line so that those employed do not alternate with street vending.

“Street night vending provides critical income for many families and government's approach fails to address the underlying causes of poverty.” Newsday