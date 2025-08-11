TEEN KILLS TWO AT ALL NIGHT PRAYER

A 19-year-old man stabbed two worshippers who were at an all-night prayer in Chikombedzi last week.

Liberty Sibanda is facing two murder and two attempted murder charges.

In a statement, Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP), Criminal Investigations Department (CID) spokesperson Detective Inspector Rachel Muteweri said Liberty has since appeared in court where he was remanded in custody to August 21.

“The Zimbabwe Republic Police confirms the arrest of Liberty Sibanda in connection with a double murder that occurred at Mashavele Village, Chief Gezani, Chikombedzi, on August 3, 2025,” said Det-Insp Muteweri.

“Circumstances are that the victims were attending an all-night prayer vigil in honour of their departed relative when tragedy befell them.

“As the victims were warming themselves at the fireplace, the suspect bolted out of his room before stabbing one of the victims once on the neck with a sharp object in unclear circumstances.

“In an act of bravery, two other victims attempted to rescue the victim from further attack but were each stabbed once in the back forcing them to back off.

“They were rushed to the hospital where they were treated and discharged.

“Meanwhile, another victim was rushed to hospital where she succumbed to injuries sustained from stab wound inflicted by the suspect.

“The suspect has since been arrested for two counts of murder and two counts of attempted murder charges.

“He appeared at Chikombedzi Magistrates Court on Thursday where he was remanded in custody to August 21, 2025.

“The Zimbabwe Republic Police continues to urge members of the public to refrain from the use of violence and find amicable ways to resolve their differences,” said Det-Insp Muteweri.

It is a second horror story from Chikombedzi in recent days.

Last week, a funeral turned into a horror scene in Mukuwo Village after a knife-wielding maniac stormed the gathering and stabbed a mourner to death, before attacking three others.

The terrifying incident happened on 3 August 2025.

Police, in a post on X, said the suspect is still on the run.

“An unknown suspect stormed a funeral gathering and stabbed Sithokozile Siwawa (46) to death. The suspect then stabbed three other complainants who were trying to rescue the victim and fled into the darkness,” said police.

The injured mourners were rushed to hospitals.

Two were taken to Chikombedzi Mission Hospital, and another to Masvingo General Hospital, while the body of the deceased was taken to Chiredzi General Hospital for post-mortem.

Police are appealing to anyone with information to report at the nearest station as the manhunt continues for the funeral attacker. H Metro