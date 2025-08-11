TEEN KILLS TWO AT ALL NIGHT PRAYER

Liberty Sibanda
is facing two murder and two attempted murder charges.
In a statement,
Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP), Criminal Investigations Department (CID)
spokesperson Detective Inspector Rachel Muteweri said Liberty has since
appeared in court where he was remanded in custody to August 21.
“The Zimbabwe
Republic Police confirms the arrest of Liberty Sibanda in connection with a
double murder that occurred at Mashavele Village, Chief Gezani, Chikombedzi, on
August 3, 2025,” said Det-Insp Muteweri.
“Circumstances
are that the victims were attending an all-night prayer vigil in honour of
their departed relative when tragedy befell them.
“As the victims
were warming themselves at the fireplace, the suspect bolted out of his room
before stabbing one of the victims once on the neck with a sharp object in
unclear circumstances.
“In an act of
bravery, two other victims attempted to rescue the victim from further attack
but were each stabbed once in the back forcing them to back off.
“They were
rushed to the hospital where they were treated and discharged.
“Meanwhile,
another victim was rushed to hospital where she succumbed to injuries sustained
from stab wound inflicted by the suspect.
“The suspect
has since been arrested for two counts of murder and two counts of attempted
murder charges.
“He appeared at
Chikombedzi Magistrates Court on Thursday where he was remanded in custody to
August 21, 2025.
“The Zimbabwe
Republic Police continues to urge members of the public to refrain from the use
of violence and find amicable ways to resolve their differences,” said Det-Insp
Muteweri.
It is a second
horror story from Chikombedzi in recent days.
Last week, a
funeral turned into a horror scene in Mukuwo Village after a knife-wielding
maniac stormed the gathering and stabbed a mourner to death, before attacking
three others.
The terrifying
incident happened on 3 August 2025.
Police, in a
post on X, said the suspect is still on the run.
“An unknown
suspect stormed a funeral gathering and stabbed Sithokozile Siwawa (46) to
death. The suspect then stabbed three other complainants who were trying to
rescue the victim and fled into the darkness,” said police.
The injured
mourners were rushed to hospitals.
Two were taken
to Chikombedzi Mission Hospital, and another to Masvingo General Hospital,
while the body of the deceased was taken to Chiredzi General Hospital for
post-mortem.
Police are
appealing to anyone with information to report at the nearest station as the
manhunt continues for the funeral attacker. H Metro
