DETOUR GANG NABBED

Five men who were robbing motorists at a detour have been arrested.

Bornman Ziweni, 37, Believe Shumba, 40, David Ratsauka, 31, Peter Chinhimbiti, 25, and Delight Gwanyanya, 33, were for a series of robberies in Beitbridge.

In a statement, Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP), Criminal Investigations Department (CID) spokesperson, Detective Inspector Rachel Muteweri said are now clearing a total of eight robbery cases in Beitbridge as well as two cases committed using similar tactics in Mwenezi. “During the period extending from April to July 2025, the gang targeted slow-moving vehicles at a detour, along the Beitbridge- Gwanda Road,” said Det-InspMuteweri.

“They would jump onto the vehicles, cut hydraulic pressure pipes and fuel pipes, forcing drivers to stop before robbing them of valuables.

“On August 6, 2025, police received information that Bornman Ziweni was behind these crimes.

“Detectives from CID Beitbridge swiftly reacted to the information leading to his arrest and the subsequent arrest of his accomplices.

“Further investigations revealed that, on May 10, 2025, at around 10pm, the gang robbed one of the complainants who was driving Scania truck along Beitbridge-Gwanda Highway and had slowed down at the detour.

“Pursuant to their robbing spree, on May 19, 2025 at around 9pm, the gang barricaded the road at Mazunga detour forcing one of the complainant’s truck to stop. They then robbed the driver of US$700, R2000 and a cellphone.

“On June 15, 2025, the suspects, masquerading as genuine travellers, hired one of the complainants, a taxi driver. Along the way, they robbed him of his motor vehicle and US$450 cash.

“The vehicle was later recovered dumped along Beitbridge-Masvingo Road.

“Using the same modus operandi, they robbed another taxi driver of his motor vehicle and R6000 on June 17, 2025.

“The vehicle was recovered dumped in Dulibadzimu area. They appeared Beitbridge Magistrates Court on August 8, 2025 where they were remanded in custody to August 13, 2025.

“The Zimbabwe Republic Police is now appealing to members of the public who might have fallen victim in similar circumstances around Beitbridge area to come forward and identify their recovered property,” said Det-Insp Muteweri. H Metro