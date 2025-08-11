DETOUR GANG NABBED

Five men who were robbing motorists at a detour have been arrested.
Bornman Ziweni,
37, Believe Shumba, 40, David Ratsauka, 31, Peter Chinhimbiti, 25, and Delight
Gwanyanya, 33, were for a series of robberies in Beitbridge.
In a statement,
Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP), Criminal Investigations Department (CID)
spokesperson, Detective Inspector Rachel Muteweri said are now clearing a total
of eight robbery cases in Beitbridge as well as two cases committed using
similar tactics in Mwenezi. “During the period extending from April to July
2025, the gang targeted slow-moving vehicles at a detour, along the Beitbridge-
Gwanda Road,” said Det-InspMuteweri.
“They would
jump onto the vehicles, cut hydraulic pressure pipes and fuel pipes, forcing
drivers to stop before robbing them of valuables.
“On August 6,
2025, police received information that Bornman Ziweni was behind these crimes.
“Detectives
from CID Beitbridge swiftly reacted to the information leading to his arrest
and the subsequent arrest of his accomplices.
“Further
investigations revealed that, on May 10, 2025, at around 10pm, the gang robbed
one of the complainants who was driving Scania truck along Beitbridge-Gwanda
Highway and had slowed down at the detour.
“Pursuant to
their robbing spree, on May 19, 2025 at around 9pm, the gang barricaded the
road at Mazunga detour forcing one of the complainant’s truck to stop. They then robbed the driver of US$700, R2000
and a cellphone.
“On June 15,
2025, the suspects, masquerading as genuine travellers, hired one of the
complainants, a taxi driver. Along the
way, they robbed him of his motor vehicle and US$450 cash.
“The vehicle
was later recovered dumped along Beitbridge-Masvingo Road.
“Using the same
modus operandi, they robbed another taxi driver of his motor vehicle and R6000
on June 17, 2025.
“The vehicle
was recovered dumped in Dulibadzimu area. They appeared Beitbridge Magistrates
Court on August 8, 2025 where they were remanded in custody to August 13, 2025.
“The Zimbabwe
Republic Police is now appealing to members of the public who might have fallen
victim in similar circumstances around Beitbridge area to come forward and
identify their recovered property,” said Det-Insp Muteweri. H Metro
