WIDOW BIDS TO REPLACE LATE HUBBY AS MASVINGO COUNCILLOR

Five candidates have successfully nominated their candidacy for Masvingo City Ward 7 by-election set for September 14, 2025.
The nomination
court was held today at the Civic Centre and follows the death of CCC Councillor
Tafara Masimba in July.
CCC doesn’t
have a candidate for the by-election.
The five
candidates are Struggle Desire Nyahunda (independent), Prosper Tiringindi
(independent), Tsungai Mandati (independent), Simbarashe Shonhiwa (Zanu PF) and
Prosper Mataruse (MDC-T).
Mandati is
Masimba’s widow. Masvingo Mirror
