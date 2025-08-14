WIDOW BIDS TO REPLACE LATE HUBBY AS MASVINGO COUNCILLOR

Five candidates have successfully nominated their candidacy for Masvingo City Ward 7 by-election set for September 14, 2025.

The nomination court was held today at the Civic Centre and follows the death of CCC Councillor Tafara Masimba in July.

CCC doesn’t have a candidate for the by-election.

The five candidates are Struggle Desire Nyahunda (independent), Prosper Tiringindi (independent), Tsungai Mandati (independent), Simbarashe Shonhiwa (Zanu PF) and Prosper Mataruse (MDC-T).

Mandati is Masimba’s widow. Masvingo Mirror