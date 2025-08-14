BROTHER MALTREATING ME FOR MY RELIGIOUS BELIEFS

A Mbare man approached the courts seeking protection against his brother, whom he accuses of harassment, insults, and threatening him over religious differences.

Shayne Chikoti described how his brother, David Chikoti, has been maltreating him. He told the court that his relationship with his brother deteriorated after he decided to join the African Traditional Religion.

He said his brother started undermining him, interrupting his rituals and openly showing hostility toward his new way of life.

“Whenever I perform my ceremonies or follow my beliefs, my brother deliberately disturbs me,” he said.

“He shouts, insults me, calls me names, and threatens to remove me from the house, saying I have no place there.”

He stated that the house does not belong to David but to their late uncle. Chikoti claimed that his brother unilaterally took control of the property, making life unbearable for other family members staying there.

“He acts as if he owns the place, yet he only wants to intimidate me and disrespect my faith,” he lamented.

Shayne further alleged that David’s harassment has escalated to threats of physical harm, leaving him fearing for his safety and unable to live peacefully in the family home.

He pleaded with the court to grant an order barring David from harassing or insulting him and to instruct him to stop interfering with his religious practices.

In addition, he claimed that at one point, when he was coming back from the forests, his brother humiliated him in front of others by denying him access to the house.

He pointed out that he now feels like an outsider. After considering his testimony, the protection order was granted in default.

Magistrate Johanna Mukwesha barred David from insulting, assaulting, or harassing his brother and instructed him to refrain from interfering with his religion. Herald