MALOTTI FREED ON BAIL

Zim dancehall chanter and social media influencer Malloti, has been granted bail after she was dragged to court accused of insulting controversial clergyman Passion Java with obscenities.
Malloti, whose
real name is Millicent Chimonyo and aged 26, was not asked to plead when she
appeared before Harare magistrate Tapiwa Kuhudzai.
She was
represented by Harare lawyer, Dumisani Mthombeni.
She was granted
US$100 bail and was ordered to report once a fortnight at CID CCD, and not to
interfere with witnesses until the matter is finalised.
The complainant
is Passion Java, whose given address is in the United States of America.
According to
the State papers, Malloti is a socialite well known for uttering vulgar words
on Facebook platform targeting various music promoters including but not
limited to the following: DJ Inno, Nash TV and Tinashe Mutarisi, Passion Java,
(Panganai Java, the complainant) and several others.
Prosecutors
alleged that on May 14, Malloti recorded herself a video and posted it on
Facebook uttering words to the fact that demeaned Passion Java. Herald
0 comments:
Post a Comment