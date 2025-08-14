MALOTTI FREED ON BAIL

Zim dancehall chanter and social media influencer Malloti, has been granted bail after she was dragged to court accused of insulting controversial clergyman Passion Java with obscenities.

Malloti, whose real name is Millicent Chimonyo and aged 26, was not asked to plead when she appeared before Harare magistrate Tapiwa Kuhudzai.

She was represented by Harare lawyer, Dumisani Mthombeni.

She was granted US$100 bail and was ordered to report once a fortnight at CID CCD, and not to interfere with witnesses until the matter is finalised.

The complainant is Passion Java, whose given address is in the United States of America.

According to the State papers, Malloti is a socialite well known for uttering vulgar words on Facebook platform targeting various music promoters including but not limited to the following: DJ Inno, Nash TV and Tinashe Mutarisi, Passion Java, (Panganai Java, the complainant) and several others.

Prosecutors alleged that on May 14, Malloti recorded herself a video and posted it on Facebook uttering words to the fact that demeaned Passion Java. Herald