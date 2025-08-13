WE WANT TO TALK TO ZINATHA : NATALIE CASE COLLAPSES

Social media influencer Natalie Mhandu, who is accused of practicing witchcraft, was yesterday removed from further remand after trial failed to kick off as planned.
The State will
summon her to court when its house is in order.
According to
prosecutors, the State was not ready for trial as it intends to obtain a
statement from Zinatha.
They also told
the court that they wanted to obtain a video from cyber experts.
Presiding
magistrate Sikhethile Moyo expressed her displeasure and ordered the State to
proceed by way of summons whenever they complete investigations.
According to
the State’s papers, Mhandu allegedly asked her former maid Elizabeth Mharire
48, to accompany her to see her
traditional healer Christine Matashu alias Manjenjenje in Glen View.
The maid agreed
and they headed to Matashu ‘s residence in Glen Norah and picked her up before
they headed to Churu Farm in Glen View where Mhandu intended to cast a spell on
the complainant.
They arrived at
a bushy area at the farm where Matashu allegedly gave Mhandu instructions on
how to cast the spell.
Mhandu
allegedly took out a red cloth and wrote several names including Mwarianesu,
Amanda, Ishmael and Tariro Maumbe.
After writing
the names, she allegedly handed it over to Matashu who took it and tied snuff
on to the cloth.
She instructed
Mhandu to dig a hole and bury the cloth and a knife known in Shona as bakatwa
while uttering her wishes and she complied.
After casting
the spell, they returned home.
It is further
alleged that on July 5, Mharire returned home from town and discovered that
snuff had been scattered all over her bedroom and her belongings.
Mharire
confronted Mhandu, who allegedly told her that she had dropped her snuff in the
bedroom by mistake.
The maid
allegedly went to her bathroom and saw snuff on the toilet seat and when she
asked Mhandu why she was doing all those things, she allegedly responded that
it was the maid’s ancestral spirit that had done those things.
The maid
allegedly told Mhandu that she could no longer work for her.
Mhandu in
response allegedly took Mharire’s phone and deleted all her pictures saying she
did not want her to post them on social media.
On July 9,
Mharire informed the complainant that Mhandu had cast a bad spell on her and
she asked to be taken to the place.
The next day,
she packed her belongings and left Mhandu’s residence.
On August 4,
she accompanied the complainant to Churu farm where they dug up the cloth and
the knife. Herald
