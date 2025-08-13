WE WANT TO TALK TO ZINATHA : NATALIE CASE COLLAPSES

Social media influencer Natalie Mhandu, who is accused of practicing witchcraft, was yesterday removed from further remand after trial failed to kick off as planned.

The State will summon her to court when its house is in order.

According to prosecutors, the State was not ready for trial as it intends to obtain a statement from Zinatha.

They also told the court that they wanted to obtain a video from cyber experts.

Presiding magistrate Sikhethile Moyo expressed her displeasure and ordered the State to proceed by way of summons whenever they complete investigations.

According to the State’s papers, Mhandu allegedly asked her former maid Elizabeth Mharire 48, to accompany her to see her traditional healer Christine Matashu alias Manjenjenje in Glen View.

The maid agreed and they headed to Matashu ‘s residence in Glen Norah and picked her up before they headed to Churu Farm in Glen View where Mhandu intended to cast a spell on the complainant.

They arrived at a bushy area at the farm where Matashu allegedly gave Mhandu instructions on how to cast the spell.

Mhandu allegedly took out a red cloth and wrote several names including Mwarianesu, Amanda, Ishmael and Tariro Maumbe.

After writing the names, she allegedly handed it over to Matashu who took it and tied snuff on to the cloth.

She instructed Mhandu to dig a hole and bury the cloth and a knife known in Shona as bakatwa while uttering her wishes and she complied.

After casting the spell, they returned home.

It is further alleged that on July 5, Mharire returned home from town and discovered that snuff had been scattered all over her bedroom and her belongings.

Mharire confronted Mhandu, who allegedly told her that she had dropped her snuff in the bedroom by mistake.

The maid allegedly went to her bathroom and saw snuff on the toilet seat and when she asked Mhandu why she was doing all those things, she allegedly responded that it was the maid’s ancestral spirit that had done those things.

The maid allegedly told Mhandu that she could no longer work for her.

Mhandu in response allegedly took Mharire’s phone and deleted all her pictures saying she did not want her to post them on social media.

On July 9, Mharire informed the complainant that Mhandu had cast a bad spell on her and she asked to be taken to the place.

The next day, she packed her belongings and left Mhandu’s residence.

On August 4, she accompanied the complainant to Churu farm where they dug up the cloth and the knife. Herald