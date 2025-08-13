MALLOTI ARRESTED FOR CYBER BULLYING

Socialite and dancehall sensation Millicent Tsitsi Chimonyo, popularly known as Malloti , is expected in court today to face cyber bullying allegations.

Malloti is accused of bullying controversial clergyman Prophet Passion Java in June.

Malloti, who is heavily pregnant, was reportedly arrested on Tuesday and has been in custody since then, despite her lawyers telling police offices that she was unwell.

“I do confirm that she is currently held in police cells at Machipisa police station since yesterday (Monday) around 4pm.

“Client says she was not told of the reason for arrest yesterday and was only told this morning (Wednesday).

“It’s alleged she was arrested for cyber bullying and complainant is alleged to be one Passion and I’m yet to get the full details of the alleged complainant.

“Client told me that she is currently unwell is fears for the good health and life of her baby.

“She is due to deliver anytime this week through inducement due to pregnancy complications,” her lawyer Dumisani Mthombeni told H-Metro. H Metro