MAN KILLED BY BURGLAR

A 58-year-old Kuwadzana man was on Tuesday stabbed to death while fighting with a housebreaker.
Amos Pearson
was asleep with his wife when Bigboy Majenje broke into their house midnight.
The couple were
awakened by the noise and Bigboy ran away, scaling the precast wall at the
property.
Amos caught up
and assaulted Bigboy using a metal rod while shouting “mbavha mbavha” to alert
his neighbours for help.
However, Bigboy
wrestled and got control of the same rod, attacked Amos and kicked him on his
chest.
When Amos’ wife
and son tried to join, he returned to his bedroom where he died.
Neighbours
joined in, apprehended Bigboy and attacked him leading to his arrest.
Harare
provincial police spokesperson Inspector Luckmore Chakanza confirmed the case.
“Police
arrested a Kuwadzana suspected house breaker for murder,” said Insp Chakanza.
“In a bid to
escape, the accused person wrestled with the deceased and kicked him once on
the chest.
“As a result of
the scuffle, the accused person sustained five deep cuts on the head, broken
left arm and broken left leg.
“On the other
hand, the deceased sustained chest pains. The deceased was taken to West view
Clinic, Kuwadzana 2, Harare where he was pronounced dead upon arrival.
“Accused person
was apprehended and taken to Sally Mugabe Central Hospital where he is admitted
under guard,” said Insp Chakanza. Herald
