MAN KILLED BY BURGLAR

A 58-year-old Kuwadzana man was on Tuesday stabbed to death while fighting with a housebreaker.

Amos Pearson was asleep with his wife when Bigboy Majenje broke into their house midnight.

The couple were awakened by the noise and Bigboy ran away, scaling the precast wall at the property.

Amos caught up and assaulted Bigboy using a metal rod while shouting “mbavha mbavha” to alert his neighbours for help.

However, Bigboy wrestled and got control of the same rod, attacked Amos and kicked him on his chest.

When Amos’ wife and son tried to join, he returned to his bedroom where he died.

Neighbours joined in, apprehended Bigboy and attacked him leading to his arrest.

Harare provincial police spokesperson Inspector Luckmore Chakanza confirmed the case.

“Police arrested a Kuwadzana suspected house breaker for murder,” said Insp Chakanza.

“In a bid to escape, the accused person wrestled with the deceased and kicked him once on the chest.

“As a result of the scuffle, the accused person sustained five deep cuts on the head, broken left arm and broken left leg.

“On the other hand, the deceased sustained chest pains. The deceased was taken to West view Clinic, Kuwadzana 2, Harare where he was pronounced dead upon arrival.

“Accused person was apprehended and taken to Sally Mugabe Central Hospital where he is admitted under guard,” said Insp Chakanza. Herald