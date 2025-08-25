VIRGINITY TEST EXPOSES GRADE 5 PUPIL RAPE

The rape of a Grade 5 pupil by her sister’s lover was exposed during a virginity testing exercise at a church in Epworth.
The man accused
of raping the pupil has been identified only as Tawanda.
Harare
provincial police spokesperson Inspector Luckmore Chakanza confirmed the case
appealing for information that may lead to the arrest of Tawanda.
“Circumstances
are that the accused is the boyfriend of the complainant’s sister and they
reside in the same neighbourhood.
“On an unknown
date, but during the schools’ first term, at around 9pm, the complainant was
home together with her sister, aged 21.
“The sister
went to take a bath in their bathroom, which is outside the house, leaving the
complainant sleeping alone.
“After a few
minutes, the accused person opened the door and entered the room. This prompted
the complainant to wake up and sit on the bed.
“She covered
herself with a small blanket and was not wearing panties. The accused sat next
to the complainant and raped her once without protection. When her sister came
back, she didnt tell her about the rape.
“The matter
came to light on August 20, 2025 when the complainant went for a church service
in Epworth where virginity tests were conducted.
“It was
discovered that the complainant was no longer a virgin and that is when she
revealed that she was raped by the accused.” H Metro
