VIRGINITY TEST EXPOSES GRADE 5 PUPIL RAPE

The rape of a Grade 5 pupil by her sister’s lover was exposed during a virginity testing exercise at a church in Epworth.

The man accused of raping the pupil has been identified only as Tawanda.

Harare provincial police spokesperson Inspector Luckmore Chakanza confirmed the case appealing for information that may lead to the arrest of Tawanda.

“Circumstances are that the accused is the boyfriend of the complainant’s sister and they reside in the same neighbourhood.

“On an unknown date, but during the schools’ first term, at around 9pm, the complainant was home together with her sister, aged 21.

“The sister went to take a bath in their bathroom, which is outside the house, leaving the complainant sleeping alone.

“After a few minutes, the accused person opened the door and entered the room. This prompted the complainant to wake up and sit on the bed.

“She covered herself with a small blanket and was not wearing panties. The accused sat next to the complainant and raped her once without protection. When her sister came back, she didnt tell her about the rape.

“The matter came to light on August 20, 2025 when the complainant went for a church service in Epworth where virginity tests were conducted.

“It was discovered that the complainant was no longer a virgin and that is when she revealed that she was raped by the accused.” H Metro