CHIKURUBI OPENED MY EYES FOR BUSINESS, SAYS MAI TITI



Musician and comedienne, Mai TT, says she could have become a billionaire if she had stayed in prison longer.

She visited the Zimbabwe Prisons and Correctional Services stand at the Zimbabwe Agricultural Show in Harare yesterday.

“My incarceration opened my eyes for business avenues and if I had served more years, I could have come out as a billionaire,” said Mai TT. “I saw the need to support inmates since I was with them for six months.

“They make use of waste that includes dried sadza, paper and plastics. Children took turns to meet and greet Mai TT while also posing for photographs.

The Zimbabwe Agricultural Show opened its gates for visitors yesterday. H Metro