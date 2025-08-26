THREE ZIMBAS FOUND FLOATING IN SA RIVER

Police at Elukwatini, in Mpumalanga, are investigating an inquest case following the retrieval of the bodies of three Zimbabwean men from the Nkomazi River.
Provincial
police spokesperson, Brigadier Donald Mdhluli, said the bodies of the three men
were retrieved by SA Police Service (SAPS) divers at a game reserve in
Elukwatini on Friday.
The retrieved
bodies, according to police, had no visible injuries.
“According to a
(police) report, on the said Friday, concerned people residing with the three
men reported them as missing at Elukwatini SAPS. The complainants indicated
that the three had informed them that they were heading to the game reserve,
but strangely, they never returned,” said Mdhluli.
Investigating
police officers took the complainants and headed to the game reserve.
At the game
reserve, police officers were informed by officials that certain individuals
frequently gain entry into the premises without authorisation.
Police said a
postmortem will be conducted, and the identities of the three men will be
shared in due course, once their next of kin are notified.
“Preliminary
investigation by the police has thus far revealed that the men are originally
from Zimbabwe,” said Mdhluli.
Meanwhile,
acting provincial commissioner of SAPS in Mpumalanga, Major General Zeph
Mkhwanazi has since ordered a thorough investigation into the “shocking
incident” to unveil the truth of what has actually transpired, leading to the
death of the three individuals.
Earlier this
month, IOL reported that Asher Watkins, a millionaire from the United States of
America, was gored to death by a buffalo he was hunting in Limpopo.
The 52-year-old
hunter had reportedly paid Coernraad Vermaak Safaris around R177,221 for the
trip in which he planned to stalk and kill wild animals in the expedition.
“It is with
deep sadness and heavy hearts that we confirm the tragic death of our client
and friend Asher Watkins from the USA. While on a hunting safari with us in
Limpopo province, Asher was fatally injured in a sudden and unprovoked attack
by an unwounded buffalo.
“He was
tracking it together with one of our professional hunters and one of our
trackers. This is a devastating incident, and our hearts go out to his loved
ones,” said the safari’s Hans Vermaak in a statement.
The safari said
Cape buffalo have some of the most fearsome reputations on the planet.
“Responsible
for several deaths and many injuries to hunters each year, the buffalo is
regarded as the most dangerous animal to pursue in Africa, let alone the
world,” the safari said on its website. – IOL
0 comments:
Post a Comment