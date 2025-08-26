THREE ZIMBAS FOUND FLOATING IN SA RIVER

Police at Elukwatini, in Mpumalanga, are investigating an inquest case following the retrieval of the bodies of three Zimbabwean men from the Nkomazi River.

Provincial police spokesperson, Brigadier Donald Mdhluli, said the bodies of the three men were retrieved by SA Police Service (SAPS) divers at a game reserve in Elukwatini on Friday.

The retrieved bodies, according to police, had no visible injuries.

“According to a (police) report, on the said Friday, concerned people residing with the three men reported them as missing at Elukwatini SAPS. The complainants indicated that the three had informed them that they were heading to the game reserve, but strangely, they never returned,” said Mdhluli.

Investigating police officers took the complainants and headed to the game reserve.

At the game reserve, police officers were informed by officials that certain individuals frequently gain entry into the premises without authorisation.

Police said a postmortem will be conducted, and the identities of the three men will be shared in due course, once their next of kin are notified.

“Preliminary investigation by the police has thus far revealed that the men are originally from Zimbabwe,” said Mdhluli.

Meanwhile, acting provincial commissioner of SAPS in Mpumalanga, Major General Zeph Mkhwanazi has since ordered a thorough investigation into the “shocking incident” to unveil the truth of what has actually transpired, leading to the death of the three individuals.

