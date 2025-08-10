UZ GRADUATION : ITS A SCANDAL

The University of Zimbabwe (UZ) will this week dish out degrees to graduates, who hardly attended lectures during their last semester at the country’s oldest institution of higher learning with lecturers warning of a scandal they say will eclipse former first lady Grace Mugabe’s PhD degree disgrace.

The shocking revelations are contained in an urgent chamber application at the high Court in harare filed by the Association of University Teachers Association (AUT) seeking to stop Friday’s graduation ceremony.

UZ lecturers went on strike at the beginning of the final semester for those who will be conferred with degrees at the ceremony to be presided over by President emmerson Mnangagwa.

The lecturers said they want the courts to prevent UZ authorities from conferring ‘bogus’ degrees based on compromised academic processes in contravention of UZ Act provisions.

On August 6, university authorities issued a notice indicating that the graduation ceremony would be held on August 15.

In a shocking development, the Council of Social Workers is already investigating serious allegations that students, who were doing a post graduate diploma in social work wrote examinations for a module, which they were never taught.

“The Council of Social Workers has noted with concern the serious allegations surrounding the University of Zimbabwe’s post graduate diploma in social work's working community health course,” the council wrote in a notice to all social workers and stakeholders on July 25.

“Investigations are currently underway that will inform decisive action to ensure full compliance with the standards and ethics governing the social work profession in Zimbabwe in order to uphold the integrity of the profession.”

The notice was attached to the court application. Last month, The Standard exposed the scandal at the UZ's department of social work where students never sat for an examination in one of the modules, but were awarded final marks.

In his explosive founding affidavit, AUT president Phillemon Chamburuka claimed that in the faculty of law there was an unprecedented number of distinctions despite the fact that students attended lectures that were below the prescribed minimum threshold.

“Communication in the faculty of law shows that 60% of students in the international, economic and investment module received distinctions after being taught for two weeks by an inexperienced lecturer,” Chambaruka wrote.

“In the student and life skills law course, students had a single lecturer, yet 233 of the 469 students got distinctions. Both these are abnormal and unprecedented results.”

Communication from the Zimbabwe National Students Union (Zinasu) filed as part of the evidence in court showed that final social work students were asked to sit for a French examination despite the fact that they were never taught the module.

The examination period was also allegedly marred by the delayed release of results, and students writing examinations without undergoing three weeks of learning “of a minimum 150 hours per module.”

“In some instances no learning took place at all due to unavailability of lecturers yet students were scoring outstanding marks,” AUT said in one of the correspondences with the university’s administration.

Chambaruka argued that allowing the graduation ceremony to go ahead would be a travesty of justice.

“I aver that this upcoming graduation certifies that students have been taught and examined according to the standards set in the university regulations and have met the minimum bodies of knowledge required by the regulations of their respective faculties,” he wrote.

“This premature scheduling not only places undue financial pressure on students, but also undermines their ability to participate meaningfully in the graduation ceremony because they have not completed their studies.

“The applicant contends that the impending graduation is tainted by irregularities and should not proceed.”

It also emerged that on July 30, AUT wrote to UZ vice-chancellor Paul Mapfumo detailing the rot at the institution where they compared the unfolding scandal to the awarding of a dubious PhD degree to Mugabe in 2014.

“At stake is the future of innocent students, who paid considerable funds to get decent education,” AUT wrote to Mapfumo.

“The university has already suffered reputational damage following the matter of the former first lady Grace Mugabe and unprocedural conferment of a PhD degree.

“The matter resulted in the prosecution of the previous vice chancellor Levi Nyagura, yet the Grace Mugabe scandal pales in comparison to the present matter in scope, scale and depth.

“It is unprecedented, catastrophic, irreparable harm to the standing, reputation and goodwill of the University of Zimbabwe.” Standard