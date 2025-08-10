HUGE VICTORY FOR PREGNANT INMATES

The High Court has issued a landmark ruling directing prison authorities to allow pregnant inmates to access maternal health care services of their choice instead of forcing them to go to government hospitals against their will.
Justice Neville
Wamambo issued the ruling last week after a desperate pregnant inmate was
denied access to her private gynaecologist despite that her pregnancy was noted
as high risk.
The applicant,
Melissa Messe Chiyangwa, filed an urgent application at the Harare High Court
protesting against the poor conditions of maternal health facilities at
Chikurubi female prison in Harare.
She is detained
at the facility following her June 23 arrest on theft charges.
Chiyangwa’s
lawyers Tinashe Chinopfukutwa and Kelvin Kabaya from the Zimbabwe Lawyers for
Human Rights (ZLHR) said their client missed her appointment with her private
doctor after she was blocked by prison authorities.
Instead,
authorities directed her to Parirenyatwa Hospital where maternal health care
services are inadequate, posing a risk to her unborn baby.
“The
applicant’s next visit to her gynaecologist was scheduled for 26 June 2025, an
appointment which she missed because the first respondent, second respondent
and third respondent could not allow her access to her private doctor,” the
lawyers submitted.
They cited the
officer in charge of Chikurubi female prison, Zimbabwe Prisons and Correctional
Services (ZPCS) commissioner general, sister in charge Chikurubi female prison,
Justice and Legal Affairs and Health and Child Care ministers as respondents.
“The applicant
was only taken to Parirenywata hospital on July 29 where she was attended to by
a doctor and nurses who do not have her patient notes and history,” her lawyers
said.
“The doctor
expressed fears that the applicant may be having excessive amniotic fluid and
directed that she undergoes a scan
“She went to
the scan section, but the scan machines at Parirenywatwa were not working.”
The lawyers
argued that her right to health, dignity and life are in serious jeopardy owing
to inadequate facilities to cater for her maternal needs at Chikurubi Female
Prison.
Wamambo on
August 6 directed prison authorities to allow her access to her private doctor
in a landmark ruling in favour of pregnant inmates to have proper maternal
