TEACHER OFFERED BOY $10 FOR SEX

The trial of a male teacher from Milton High School in Bulawayo, accused of improper conduct with pupils at the boys-only school, commenced last week, with key complainants presenting their testimonies before a magistrate.
Tyson Lunga,
who teaches Advanced Level commercials at the school, pleaded not guilty to
multiple charges filed against him by the students.
As witnesses in
the case are juveniles, the court gallery had to be excused from the
proceedings of the trial.
So far, six
have testified in court, with an additional three expected to present their
case.
The case was
remanded to 15 August for continuation of trial.
The tall Lunga,
aged 36, is also a pastor at one of the biggest Pentecostal churches in the
country and is a volunteer of the Scripture Union, where he has been a patron
at various Scripture Union clubs in schools.
The trial is
being presided over by Ms. Beverly Madzikatire.
Prosecuting,
Mr. Samuel Mpofu told the court that Lunga allegedly indecently assaulted
several students at the school, buying their silence with cash and food items.
Court documents
detail multiple disturbing incidents.
In one
instance, Lunga allegedly indecently assaulted a 17-year-old student in April
this year, sending him WhatsApp messages, proposing a romantic relationship.
“On the 2nd of
May 2025, at around 7pm, the accused approached the complainant, suggesting he
visits his hostel, which the complainant denied. The accused then sent WhatsApp
messages to the complainant, stating he was handsome, and his lips and body
looked sexy. He also said that he wanted to have sexual intercourse with him,
but the complainant did not reply,” the documents read.
It was further
stated that on a later date this year, Lunga met the complainant in town,
hugged him and inappropriately touched his buttocks.
The second
count involves a 15-year-old student at the school.
“The accused
summoned the complainant to his office, offered him a pie, and then requested
to have sexual intercourse with him, promising to pay him US$10 afterwards. The
complainant told the accused he would give him a reply the following day and
then left.
“On the 22nd of
May at around 7pm, the accused called the complainant into his room and stated
he wanted to pay for his gym fee and give him US$10, in exchange for sexual
intercourse,” court documents continued. The complainant reportedly did not
respond before another student unexpectedly interrupted their conversation.
In the fourth
count, another complainant from the school recounted walking with Lunga in the
CBD when their conversation turned to homosexuality. Lunga allegedly told the
complainant he wanted to “experiment and experience what it was like to have
sexual intercourse with someone of the same sex.”
“He said he
wanted to perform oral sexual acts on him. The accused offered the complainant
US$50 for them to have sexual intercourse, but the complainant refused. The
accused kept insisting they had sexual intercourse each time they met. The
complainant then reported the matter to the boarding master,” the documents
revealed.
The sixth count
alleges that Lunga openly discussed his sexual orientation with an 18-year-old
complainant, telling him he had a list of students he wished to have sexual
intercourse with, and that the complainant was on it.
“The accused
asked the complainant to choose between playing a male and female role and the
complainant said he would rather be a male. The accused told the complainant
that he had feelings for him and he wanted to have sexual intercourse with him,
which the complainant denied. The accused then asked the complainant for his
shoe size, and upon hearing it, claimed that the shoe size determined the size
of his manhood. He then expressed his desire to have sexual intercourse with
the complainant.
“The
complainant informed his friend. On the 29th of May 2025, the complainant
revealed the issue to the boarding master, who escorted him to the police to
report the matter.”
In his defence,
Lunga denied all the allegations, stating that he is a victim of rumours about
him being homosexual, which ultimately led to him being transferred from
Magwegwe High School.
Lunga also
claimed that two teachers at the school were behind the saga and were
responsible for orchestrating the situation. Sunday News
