TEACHER OFFERED BOY $10 FOR SEX

The trial of a male teacher from Milton High School in Bulawayo, accused of improper conduct with pupils at the boys-only school, commenced last week, with key complainants presenting their testimonies before a magistrate.

Tyson Lunga, who teaches Advanced Level commercials at the school, pleaded not guilty to multiple charges filed against him by the students.

As witnesses in the case are juveniles, the court gallery had to be excused from the proceedings of the trial.

So far, six have testified in court, with an additional three expected to present their case.

The case was remanded to 15 August for continuation of trial.

The tall Lunga, aged 36, is also a pastor at one of the biggest Pentecostal churches in the country and is a volunteer of the Scripture Union, where he has been a patron at various Scripture Union clubs in schools.

The trial is being presided over by Ms. Beverly Madzikatire.

Prosecuting, Mr. Samuel Mpofu told the court that Lunga allegedly indecently assaulted several students at the school, buying their silence with cash and food items.

Court documents detail multiple disturbing incidents.

In one instance, Lunga allegedly indecently assaulted a 17-year-old student in April this year, sending him WhatsApp messages, proposing a romantic relationship.

“On the 2nd of May 2025, at around 7pm, the accused approached the complainant, suggesting he visits his hostel, which the complainant denied. The accused then sent WhatsApp messages to the complainant, stating he was handsome, and his lips and body looked sexy. He also said that he wanted to have sexual intercourse with him, but the complainant did not reply,” the documents read.

It was further stated that on a later date this year, Lunga met the complainant in town, hugged him and inappropriately touched his buttocks.

The second count involves a 15-year-old student at the school.

“The accused summoned the complainant to his office, offered him a pie, and then requested to have sexual intercourse with him, promising to pay him US$10 afterwards. The complainant told the accused he would give him a reply the following day and then left.

“On the 22nd of May at around 7pm, the accused called the complainant into his room and stated he wanted to pay for his gym fee and give him US$10, in exchange for sexual intercourse,” court documents continued. The complainant reportedly did not respond before another student unexpectedly interrupted their conversation.

In the fourth count, another complainant from the school recounted walking with Lunga in the CBD when their conversation turned to homosexuality. Lunga allegedly told the complainant he wanted to “experiment and experience what it was like to have sexual intercourse with someone of the same sex.”

“He said he wanted to perform oral sexual acts on him. The accused offered the complainant US$50 for them to have sexual intercourse, but the complainant refused. The accused kept insisting they had sexual intercourse each time they met. The complainant then reported the matter to the boarding master,” the documents revealed.

The sixth count alleges that Lunga openly discussed his sexual orientation with an 18-year-old complainant, telling him he had a list of students he wished to have sexual intercourse with, and that the complainant was on it.

“The accused asked the complainant to choose between playing a male and female role and the complainant said he would rather be a male. The accused told the complainant that he had feelings for him and he wanted to have sexual intercourse with him, which the complainant denied. The accused then asked the complainant for his shoe size, and upon hearing it, claimed that the shoe size determined the size of his manhood. He then expressed his desire to have sexual intercourse with the complainant.

“The complainant informed his friend. On the 29th of May 2025, the complainant revealed the issue to the boarding master, who escorted him to the police to report the matter.”

In his defence, Lunga denied all the allegations, stating that he is a victim of rumours about him being homosexual, which ultimately led to him being transferred from Magwegwe High School.

Lunga also claimed that two teachers at the school were behind the saga and were responsible for orchestrating the situation. Sunday News