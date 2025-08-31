UNLICENCED DRIVER MOWS DOWN, KILLS TWO IN BYO

A Bulawayo family was left shattered on Saturday night when a speeding Subaru Forester with no licence and no insurance turned into a death machine, killing a teenage girl and a woman in Sizinda.

The silver Subaru, now being branded by residents as the “Subaru of Death”, was driven by Tinashe Ndoora (30), who is now facing culpable homicide charges.

The harrowing incident occurred opposite Intunta Primary School along Nketa Drive. The victims, Militia Moyo (14) and Adija Phiri (44), were standing with an 11-year-old girl. The child survived but is fighting for her life at Mpilo Hospital.

Police confirmed that Ndoora, who had no passenger on board, first sideswiped a Honda Fit driven by Tapiwa Philani Chikoto before veering off and ploughing into the trio.

“He was driving a silver Subaru Forester due north. The vehicle has no valid insurance and vehicle licence. The registered owner of the motor vehicle is yet to be established,” said Bulawayo deputy police spokesperson Assistant Inspector Thandekile Ndlovu.

Ast Insp Ndlovu said both Militia and Adija sustained severe head injuries and died on the spot. Their bodies were taken to United Bulawayo Hospitals for post-mortem.

“Both vehicles were taken to Nkulumane Traffic Police Station awaiting VED inspection. The cause of accident was due to speeding and failure to keep a proper look out by Ndoora, hence the charge of culpable homicide,” she said.

The Subaru was left with a smashed front while the Honda Fit bore right-side damage. B Metro