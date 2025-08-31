TEEN RAPIST SPARED JAIL

A 14-year-old boy from Gweru’s Mkoba suburb has been spared jail after being convicted of sexually abusing his four-year-old relative, with the court handing him a 15-year sentence wholly suspended for five years.
The teenager,
whose identity cannot be revealed to protect both his and the victim’s, was
convicted of aggravated indecent assault by Gweru regional magistrate Mr
Christopher Maturure.
In his ruling,
Mr Maturure said the sentence took into account that the boy was a first-time
offender, a minor, and had pleaded guilty, showing remorse.
“You did not
waste the court’s time and a plea of guilty is a sign of remorse. However, the
offender must note that being a juvenile is not a green light to commit a crime
with the hope that he will get a wholly suspended sentence,” he said.
The magistrate
stressed that such offences, especially committed within the presumed safety of
the home, threaten the offender’s future and must be taken seriously.
The magistrate
further warned the boy to stay away from crime to avoid ruining his life. He
noted that the law focuses heavily on rehabilitation, especially for first-time
juvenile offenders, with the courts often relying on probation recommendations
to guide sentencing.
“We do not
condone such wayward behaviour. We expect juveniles to concentrate on building
their future and desist from engaging in criminal activity,” he said.
“The crime
happened in the comfort of the home, where the complainant should enjoy and be
protected. You should have protected the complainant from harm rather than
abusing him.”
The court was
told that in August last year, the teenager, who shared a bedroom with the
victim, forced the four-year-old to undress before committing the assault,
including oral rape. The minor’s disclosure to his parents led to a police
report and the teenager’s arrest. Chronicle
