TEEN RAPIST SPARED JAIL

A 14-year-old boy from Gweru’s Mkoba suburb has been spared jail after being convicted of sexually abusing his four-year-old relative, with the court handing him a 15-year sentence wholly suspended for five years.

The teenager, whose identity cannot be revealed to protect both his and the victim’s, was convicted of aggravated indecent assault by Gweru regional magistrate Mr Christopher Maturure.

In his ruling, Mr Maturure said the sentence took into account that the boy was a first-time offender, a minor, and had pleaded guilty, showing remorse.

“You did not waste the court’s time and a plea of guilty is a sign of remorse. However, the offender must note that being a juvenile is not a green light to commit a crime with the hope that he will get a wholly suspended sentence,” he said.

The magistrate stressed that such offences, especially committed within the presumed safety of the home, threaten the offender’s future and must be taken seriously.

The magistrate further warned the boy to stay away from crime to avoid ruining his life. He noted that the law focuses heavily on rehabilitation, especially for first-time juvenile offenders, with the courts often relying on probation recommendations to guide sentencing.

“We do not condone such wayward behaviour. We expect juveniles to concentrate on building their future and desist from engaging in criminal activity,” he said.

“The crime happened in the comfort of the home, where the complainant should enjoy and be protected. You should have protected the complainant from harm rather than abusing him.”

The court was told that in August last year, the teenager, who shared a bedroom with the victim, forced the four-year-old to undress before committing the assault, including oral rape. The minor’s disclosure to his parents led to a police report and the teenager’s arrest. Chronicle