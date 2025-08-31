HUSBAND LOSES IT AS WIFE SAYS NO TO POLYGAMY

A Gwanda man’s dream of bringing home another wife backfired after he assaulted his first wife during a heated fight over his polygamy ambitions.
The court heard
how the 43-year-old accused told his wife on 22 August that he was planning to
marry again. When the issue resurfaced two days later, she kept quiet, angering
him further.
“He went on to
accuse her of not attending church before assaulting her with fists several
times all over the body,” the National Prosecuting Authority of Zimbabwe (NPAZ)
revealed in a statement without naming both the accused and complainant.
The brutal
attack continued with the offender using a metal rod on her head. The battered
woman managed to escape and filed a police report that nailed her abusive
husband.
He was slapped
with 8 months imprisonment, but 6 months were suspended provided he does 210
hours of community service. B Metro
