TYCOON LOSES POSH HRE HOME

British tycoon, Nicholas van Hoogstraten has lost a High Court application in which he sought to force the Sheriff to transfer a property in a Harare posh suburb to his name.
In his
application, van Hoogstraten cited Felistas Runyararo James, the Sheriff and
the Registrar of Deeds as respondents.
The British
tycoon sought an order compelling the transfer of the immovable property,
namely Stand No 4 Wroxham Road, The Grange in Harare, to him and the ejectment
of James from the same.
James is the
judgment debtor in the original matter and was the former registered owner of
the property.
The Sheriff of the High Court was cited in her official capacity as the officer who conducted the sale in execution of the property. The Registrar of Deeds was cited in his official capacity due to the transfer of real rights.
James opposed
the application on the ground that the application was fatally defective for
non-compliance with Practice Direction 1 of 2022.
She submitted
that once the summons lapses, it cannot be revived, hence the tycoon’s
application is null and void.
James argued
that the unexplained delay of approximately 14 to 16 years in prosecuting the
claim was inordinate and incapable of enforcement since the property was sold
and transferred to a third party back in 2013.
Van Hoogstraten
maintained that he had a reasonable explanation for the delay, largely blaming
administrative hurdles in retrieving a dormant court record.
He argued that
the 2005 sale in execution gave him indefeasible rights to the property, which
ought to be enforced to prevent a travesty of justice.
According to
court papers, sometime in 2005, James’s property was sold in execution to
satisfy a judgment debt.
Van Hoogstraten
emerged as the highest bidder at the public auction and the sale was duly
confirmed by the Sheriff.
The tycoon
acquired vested rights to the property that ordinarily cannot be interfered
with by the judgment debtor or even the Sheriff or judgment creditor.
James then
engaged in various legal manoeuvres to challenge and delay the transfer of the
property.
She initially
filed court proceedings (HC 5655/05 and an appeal SC 145/06) contesting the
confirmation of the sale without success.
The High Court
and Supreme Court dismissed her appeal, upholding the validity of the sale in
execution.
Court records
indicate that she allegedly resorted to extrajudicial means to retain the
property.
James and the
Sheriff then allegedly engaged in an irregular “arrangement”.
She tendered
payment of the judgment debt in full, but only after the sale had been
confirmed.
An official in
the Sheriff’s office then purported to return Van Hoogstraten’s cheque around
2006 to 2008, as if to cancel the sale.
The judgment
creditor argued that his cheque was never dishonoured by the bank, but was
allegedly unilaterally returned to him by the Sheriff’s office official.
High Court
judge Justice Joel Mambara said the judgment creditor’s last-minute acceptance
of the debtor’s payment created confusion.
Van Hoogstraten
characterised this sequence as a collusive “scheme” between the judgment debtor
and judgment creditor, with the alleged complicity of the Sheriff’s office to
deprive him of the property.
James allegedly
proceeded to transfer title of the property to a third party, the Richard
Samaita Family Trust, in 2013.
James
eventually vacated the property, acknowledging that she no longer had any
interest in it and the trust took possession.
However, van
Hoogstraten did not challenge the transfer to the trust at the time and no
legal action was instituted in 2013 to interdict or reverse the transfer.
Van Hoogstraten
instead pinned his hopes on the lawsuit he had filed back in 2009 (HC 2047/09),
wherein he sought an order compelling the transfer of the property to his name.
This was either
by James signing over the title or, failing that, the Sheriff or Registrar of
Deeds being ordered to effect transfer and an order evicting James and anyone
claiming occupation.
From 2009
onwards, that civil action lay dormant and Van Hoogstraten applied for summary
judgment under case HC 2560/09.
He lost the
appeal.
On March 24,
2022, Practice Direction 1 of 2022, which provides that if no significant steps
have been taken in a civil action for two years, the summons is deemed to have
lapsed, came into force.
By operation of
that directives, van Hoogstraten’s 2009 summons was deemed abandoned and lapsed
at the latest by March 2024.
Van Hoogstraten
argued that he wrote to the Registrar in November 2021, before the practice
direction, requesting the court file to be located and uplifted from the
archives.
Van Hoogstraten
then moved with haste to file the present chamber application on April 30,
2025.
In his ruling,
Justice Mambara said Practice Direction 1 of 2022 was binding.
“The applicant
did not avail himself of the remedy provided in that practice direction seeking
an extension within the prescribed time,” the judge ruled.
"By the
clear terms of the practice direction, his summons lapsed and ceased to have
any force in this court’s file as of the deadline.
“What the
applicant is truly asking is for the court to exercise extraordinary indulgence
to overlook the lapse.”
The judge said
van Hoogstraten failed to show good cause for condonation and reinstatement.
“While he
asserts a morally and legally sympathetic claim, the delay is egregious and
only partially explained, and the prospects of success in obtaining meaningful
relief are weak because the case is largely moot and fraught with procedural
and substantive hurdles, including potential prescription,” the ruling read.
"The
interests of justice do not favour reviving this litigation at this late hour.
On balance, justice demands that this matter be laid to rest rather than
reopened.
“The
applicant’s own inaction, however justified he feels it was, has contributed to
the complexity and futility that now attend the case.
“There comes a
point when even a meritorious claim must yield to the greater good of certainty
and finality. That point, in this court’s view, has long passed in this
case."
The Judge
dismissed the businessman’s application with costs.
"The
applicant has failed to surmount the procedural and substantive hurdles to the
relief he seeks.
The applicant’s
plea for condonation falls short of the strict standards set by the law for
granting such an indulgence,” the judge said.
“Furthermore,
the relief sought has been overtaken by events and would amount to a brutum
fulmen.
“In the result,
it is ordered that the chamber application for condonation, extension of time
and reinstatement of summons is dismissed with costs on the legal
practitioner-client scale.” Newsday
0 comments:
Post a Comment