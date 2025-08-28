ECONOMY IS TANKING : BUSINESS

The business community has raised concern over Zimbabwe’s challenging operating environment and called for urgent reviews and measures to arrest the economic haemorrhage.
They voiced
concern about regulatory burdens, compliance costs, currency and macroeconomic
instability threatening private sector viability.
Zimbabwe sits
at 124th globally and 20th in Africa on competitiveness rankings, hampered by
macroeconomic instability, exchange rate volatility and policy coordination
challenges.
Reports
indicate that a number of companies are struggling to stay afloat, with many
either downsizing or closing under the weight of economic pressure.
On Monday,
representatives of the business community met Industry and Commerce minister
Mangaliso Ndlovu and urged him to facilitate reforms in the upcoming National
Development Strategy 2 (NDS 2) to address the pressing challenges bedevilling
them.
Ndlovu
acknowledged their concerns.
He, however,
applauded the private sector for heeding government's call for increased
production while acknowledging ongoing challenges.
“Statistics
show growth in the manufacturing sector, but growing levels of informalisation
remain a challenge,” Ndlovu said.
“We have made significant progress on reserve sectors and a statutory instrument will be made to that effect. Business sustainability is very important and I have taken note of the points raised.”
Ndlovu recently
stated that repetitive licences contributing to unsustainable overhead costs
will be eliminated within six months.
At the National
Competitiveness Commission Summit last week, Ndlovu urged stakeholders to focus
on solutions rather than “ranting”
Zimbabwe
National Chamber of Commerce president, Tapiwa Karoro, said there was need for
regular engagements to address industry concerns.
“These
engagements are vital in shaping the nation’s future growth trajectory, but we
must acknowledge the alarming constraints businesses face daily — from
excessive regulatory compliance costs to currency volatility,” Karoro said.
“What we have
done today should be taken as a launchpad for further accelerating reforms that
will ease the costs of doing business while ensuring the private sector agenda
remains the hallmark for future economic development in Zimbabwe.”
CBZ Holdings
chairperson Luxon Zembe stressed the importance of a unified approach as
Zimbabwe transitions to the NDS 2 phase:
“While we
accept that the government is making efforts to position Zimbabwe as a
favourable business destination, as the private sector, we want to complement
that towards a win-win situation,” Zembe said.
Chairperson of
the CEO Africa Roundtable Oswell Binha underscored the importance of
strengthening engagement frameworks.
“There are
still many challenges on the way, but they can be overcome with confidence
restored from short to long term,” Binha said.
“The private
sector has its fair share of challenges, but with the government committing to
the national goal of common purpose, these can be overcome to enable the
economy to move forward.”
The business
community’s concerns come amid ongoing struggles with regulatory compliance
costs.
The two parties
resolved to scale up relations, riding on the need to facilitate a conducive
business environment.
Zimbabwe faces
substantial challenges regarding debt sustainability and access to external
financing.
Public debt
remains high, unsustainable and in distress, with total public debt reaching
US$21,2 billion in 2023 due to the accumulation of external arrears and legacy
debts.
Government,
however, says it is implementing IMF-backed reforms to extricate from the debt
crisis, rebuild international creditor trust and unlock concessional financing.
These reforms
include strengthening public financial management, improving State enterprise
transparency and operationalising a rules-based monetary policy framework.
