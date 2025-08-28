THEY USED TO LAUGH AT ME : MURUNGU AKAJAIDZWA

Comedian and content creator, Cody Tinker, says he is using skits and humour to fight racism.

The 22-year-old, whose journey began in 2016 at Peterhouse School, believes he has done his best by collaborating with everyone in content creation.

Better known as Murungu Akajaidzwa in comedy circles, Tinker believes he has made a significant impact as an actor.

“I’m living my dream by creating skits and featuring in various music videos of prominent stars, which has enabled me to integrate with many communities,” said Tinker.

“I started this around 2016, and many people were against me at first, but it was a way of uniting people and fighting racism in various communities.

“Skits have not only brought me money but have also made me popular as someone committed to uniting people. I am firmly against racism, which is why I go out of my way to ensure that I mix with people from other races.”

Largely inspired by comedian Freddy “Kapfupi” Manjalima, Tinker has no regrets as a content creator.

“To be honest, it was Kapfupi who introduced me to this world of skits and I thoroughly enjoy what I am doing.

“It was through his mentorship that I have become a household name adored by many.

“I enjoy it when people refer to me as Murungu Akajaidzwa or Rank Marshall because it means that I am getting along well with them,” he said.

He pointed out that content creation is now a significant industry that should not be taken lightly.

“With all the mentorship I got from Kapfupi, I think I am now a big brand even though my peers used to laugh at me.

“We are actually shooting a blockbuster film whose premiere has been set for December, if all goes according to plan.

“All these milestones came because Kapfupi ordained me as a content creator, something that is now bringing food to my table.”

When asked what was keeping him busy, he said:

“I do roadshows for a number of organisations, including Scottland FC and Megasave, where I conduct a lot of workshops.

“It’s something that I am enjoying, and it’s fun when I am mixing with people. Many people are fascinated by me because I can speak fluent Shona, which I learnt on a farm in Mazowe and Christonbank, where I once stayed.

“I grew up with Shona-speaking people, and I know every Shona word. This has made my integration with the community easier because I can relate to them with ease.

“It has just come naturally to me, and I enjoy everything that I do.” H Metro