THEY USED TO LAUGH AT ME : MURUNGU AKAJAIDZWA

Comedian and content creator, Cody Tinker, says he is using skits and humour to fight racism.
The
22-year-old, whose journey began in 2016 at Peterhouse School, believes he has
done his best by collaborating with everyone in content creation.
Better known as
Murungu Akajaidzwa in comedy circles, Tinker believes he has made a significant
impact as an actor.
“I’m living my
dream by creating skits and featuring in various music videos of prominent
stars, which has enabled me to integrate with many communities,” said Tinker.
“I started this
around 2016, and many people were against me at first, but it was a way of
uniting people and fighting racism in various communities.
“Skits have not
only brought me money but have also made me popular as someone committed to
uniting people. I am firmly against racism, which is why I go out of my way to
ensure that I mix with people from other races.”
Largely
inspired by comedian Freddy “Kapfupi” Manjalima, Tinker has no regrets as a
content creator.
“To be honest,
it was Kapfupi who introduced me to this world of skits and I thoroughly enjoy
what I am doing.
“It was through
his mentorship that I have become a household name adored by many.
“I enjoy it
when people refer to me as Murungu Akajaidzwa or Rank Marshall because it means
that I am getting along well with them,” he said.
He pointed out
that content creation is now a significant industry that should not be taken
lightly.
“With all the
mentorship I got from Kapfupi, I think I am now a big brand even though my
peers used to laugh at me.
“We are
actually shooting a blockbuster film whose premiere has been set for December,
if all goes according to plan.
“All these
milestones came because Kapfupi ordained me as a content creator, something
that is now bringing food to my table.”
When asked what
was keeping him busy, he said:
“I do roadshows
for a number of organisations, including Scottland FC and Megasave, where I
conduct a lot of workshops.
“It’s something
that I am enjoying, and it’s fun when I am mixing with people. Many people are
fascinated by me because I can speak fluent Shona, which I learnt on a farm in
Mazowe and Christonbank, where I once stayed.
“I grew up with
Shona-speaking people, and I know every Shona word. This has made my
integration with the community easier because I can relate to them with ease.
“It has just
come naturally to me, and I enjoy everything that I do.” H Metro
