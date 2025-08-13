TWO TEEN JOYRIDERS JAILED

Two Bulawayo teenagers who stole a vehicle from their workplace, going on a joyride and later being involved in a fatal accident that claimed the life of Zimpapers driver, Silas Bhunu, were on Wednesday each sentenced to six months in jail.

Bhunu was riding a motorbike when he was hit while on duty delivering newspapers.

Melusi Nkomo (19) from Nketa 6 and Shelton Dube (19) from Nkulumane suburb were convicted on their own pleas of guilty to a charge of unauthorised borrowing or use of property by Western Commonage magistrate Mr Archie Wochiwunga.

The pair will serve an effective three months each after three months were suspended for three years on condition they do not commit a similar offence within the same period.

The prosecutor, Ms Audrey Kufandikanwe, told the court that the incident happened on 2 August.

“On that day, complainant Washington Moyo (32) was at his workplace in Kelvin North industrial area when a client brought in a white GD6 Toyota Hilux for repairs. After finishing work around 6 PM, Moyo parked the vehicle inside the company yard and went home,” said Ms Kufandikanwe.

The court heard that later that evening, Nkomo and Dube, who are also employed at the same company, returned after hours, took the vehicle without Moyo’s consent, and drove into the city.

Their unauthorised joyride ended in tragedy when they were involved in a fatal accident, killing one person and leaving the vehicle extensively damaged. Investigations later confirmed the pair had taken the vehicle without permission.

A report was made to the police leading to their arrest.

Nkomo will appear alone on 21 August on a separate charge of culpable homicide in connection with Bhunu’s death. Chronicle