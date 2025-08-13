HOOKER STABS MAN TO DEATH

A Mashava man has been acquitted of murder after he supplied a knife used by a sex worker to stab a patron at Legacy Night Club to death.

Collen Majoni (19) who was represented by Collen Maboke of Ruvengo Maboke Legal Practitioners was charged with murder for acting in common purpose with Sarah Kwangwa (23), a sex worker.

The allegations are that Kwangwa stabbed another patron, Davison Zvenherera who had groped her thighs as she was twerking inside the night club. Initially Kwangwa tried to hit the deceased with an empty bottle but she was restrained by Majoni.

The incident happened on August 1, 2024, around 2:30am. Zvenherera allegedly put his hands under Kwangwa’s skirt and groped her tights.

Majoni pleaded not guilty and told the court that he did not give Kwangwa the knife to use it against the deceased but she had asked for it when she was going out of the club when it was dark. He also argued that he was not an acquaint of Kwangwa and therefore there was no common purpose.

He pleaded absence of knowledge and said he did not know that Kwangwa was going to use the knife against the deceased when he gave it to her.

Kwangwa was convicted of a lesser crime of culpable homicide and sentenced to two years in jail and she will serve an effective year. The court concluded that Kwangwa was intoxicated.

The matter was before Justice Helena Charewa at the High Court in Masvingo.

Circumstances are the trio was drinking beer separately at Legacy Night Club. Kwangwa was twerking around 1:30am when Zvenherera approached and groped her thighs. The two began fighting.

Majoni intervened when Kwangwa was about to assault Zvenherera with a beer bottle. Kwangwa and Zvenherera went outside the club and tried to resolve the impasse.

Kwangwa approached Majoni after an hour and asked for his Okapi knife which he gave her. She then asked Zvenherera to meet her outside the club to resolve the impasse again and she stabbed him when they were two metres from the club.

Kwangwa returned the blood stained knife to Majoni and informed him that she had stabbed Zvenherera. Majoni immediately left the club and hid the knife.

The murder was discovered on the next day leading to the arrest of Kwangwa and Majoni.

Maboke told the court that Majoni panicked after Kwangwa told him that she had stabbed Zvenherera and he ran home and hid the knife. Masvingo Mirror