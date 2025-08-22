TWO SA CRASH DATA FORENSIC EXPERTS ARRESTED IN HRE

Two South Africans and their Zimbabwean accomplice were yesterday fined for disturbing the flow of traffic at the Chitungwiza accident scene where 17 people died in July.

Cooper Daniel Colin, 33, Pretorius Walter James Seymour, 51 and Germishuizen Danica, 23, pleaded guilty to the offence when they appeared before Harare magistrate Vakai Chikwekwe.

The three were ordered to pay a fine of US$200 each or risk facing four months imprisonment.

The court heard that Seymour and Danica are crash Data Forensic experts. The two, who are based in Johannesburg, came into Zimbabwe on August 20 and were issued with Business Visas by immigration authorities.

The purpose of their visit was to investigate the accident crime scene at the Hunyani River Bridge where 17 people perished.

The duo teamed up with Colin and proceeded to the accident scene where they started marking the scrap marks using paint and a tape measure.

In so doing, the three were obstructing the movement of traffic from Harare CBD to Chitungwiza, thereby causing a traffic jam.

They were arrested by Chief Inspector Mapepa, who was also driving along the same road, after they failed to give a satisfactory explanation as to why they were performing that task without informing the local authorities. H Metro