MAN CUTS HIS FLESH, EATS IT, DIES

A man from Harare’s Budiriro suburb died last Saturday after bleeding profusely from wounds he inflicted on himself after having cut his flesh and eaten it.

Aaron Mutize, 21, appeared possessed by evil spirits, according to witnesses.

The incident has shocked residents in the Ngungunyani area of Budiriro.

Aaron cut his flesh using ceramic plates before he threw himself into a fire.

Unfortunately, he died while on his way to the hospital, due to loss of blood. He was buried at his rural home in Masvingo.

Police said they were yet to receive the report.However, witnesses stuck to their script.H-Metro is in possession of videos where he was eating his own flesh, something that has left many wondering if it was a case of drugs or demons.

His neighbour, Ambuya Ashumba, said prior to his death, Aaron was making some loud, strange noise.

“He was a good young man and was well behaved, he knew how to greet elders.

“I saw he was not well on Friday and I asked his mother who confirmed that he was not feeling well.

“During the night, I heard a loud, strange noise but I couldn’t go to see the situation.

“So, I woke up the next morning and saw his mother with a wounded leg and she said her son was sick.

“He was now acting strangely, shouting while holding a knife. He threatened to kill his siblings before he later bolted out of the house.”

She added: “I am pained with this case, he was not taking drugs. He went to sleep pazambara, sowe raMadzibaba Beyond and people thought muroyi but airwara.

“He was piercing himself and acting strangely. He would draw the walls with his blood, he painted the door with the blood and he destroyed the window panes.“Blood was everywhere, aiita kupenda imba, aiti akapwanya plate oita zvekumwa ropa riye.

“So, paakaenda pamoto, he was eating his own flesh inenge yagocheka.

“Chii chakaitika kuti mwana azvidye, mwana akanaka?

“His mother, munhu wandoziva and things were not going well.”

Another witness, Tawanda Guvamombe, described seeing Aaron at a shrine before the tragedy unfolded.

“Aiti atiza kumba and he was acting strangely. He went straight into the fire.He was calling for God’s hand to save him.

“He wasn’t into drugs, he used to sell clothes and he stayed with his mother vari vatatu.

“Madzibaba Beyond was called to remove us from the shrine, but he was too powerful.”

Another neighbour, Takanaka Pazorora, said: “He destroyed the window panes and ainge ambosungwa nemaneighbours akabvisa so anga akuda kuuraya vana vanga vari mumba.

“He painted madziro neropa before he stormed out of the house and went to the shrine while naked.

“He then started burning himself at the shrine, achiti ndinoda kufa nezita raJesu.Mai vake vakamupfekedza, achiti ndikangomwa mvura chete ndiri kufa, akabva apihwa mvura achibva aita unconscious.

“Pasina nguva takazonzwa kuti mukomana afa.” H Metro