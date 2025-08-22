MAN CUTS HIS FLESH, EATS IT, DIES

A man from Harare’s Budiriro suburb died last Saturday after bleeding profusely from wounds he inflicted on himself after having cut his flesh and eaten it.
Aaron Mutize,
21, appeared possessed by evil spirits, according to witnesses.
The incident
has shocked residents in the Ngungunyani area of Budiriro.
Aaron cut his
flesh using ceramic plates before he threw himself into a fire.
Unfortunately,
he died while on his way to the hospital, due to loss of blood. He was buried
at his rural home in Masvingo.
Police said
they were yet to receive the report.However, witnesses stuck to their
script.H-Metro is in possession of videos where he was eating his own flesh,
something that has left many wondering if it was a case of drugs or demons.
His neighbour,
Ambuya Ashumba, said prior to his death, Aaron was making some loud, strange
noise.
“He was a good
young man and was well behaved, he knew how to greet elders.
“I saw he was
not well on Friday and I asked his mother who confirmed that he was not feeling
well.
“During the
night, I heard a loud, strange noise but I couldn’t go to see the situation.
“So, I woke up
the next morning and saw his mother with a wounded leg and she said her son was
sick.
“He was now
acting strangely, shouting while holding a knife. He threatened to kill his
siblings before he later bolted out of the house.”
She added: “I
am pained with this case, he was not taking drugs. He went to sleep pazambara,
sowe raMadzibaba Beyond and people thought muroyi but airwara.
“He was
piercing himself and acting strangely. He would draw the walls with his blood,
he painted the door with the blood and he destroyed the window panes.“Blood was
everywhere, aiita kupenda imba, aiti akapwanya plate oita zvekumwa ropa riye.
“So, paakaenda
pamoto, he was eating his own flesh inenge yagocheka.
“Chii
chakaitika kuti mwana azvidye, mwana akanaka?
“His mother,
munhu wandoziva and things were not going well.”
Another
witness, Tawanda Guvamombe, described seeing Aaron at a shrine before the
tragedy unfolded.
“Aiti atiza
kumba and he was acting strangely. He went straight into the fire.He was
calling for God’s hand to save him.
“He wasn’t into
drugs, he used to sell clothes and he stayed with his mother vari vatatu.
“Madzibaba
Beyond was called to remove us from the shrine, but he was too powerful.”
Another
neighbour, Takanaka Pazorora, said: “He destroyed the window panes and ainge
ambosungwa nemaneighbours akabvisa so anga akuda kuuraya vana vanga vari mumba.
“He painted
madziro neropa before he stormed out of the house and went to the shrine while
naked.
“He then
started burning himself at the shrine, achiti ndinoda kufa nezita raJesu.Mai
vake vakamupfekedza, achiti ndikangomwa mvura chete ndiri kufa, akabva apihwa
mvura achibva aita unconscious.
“Pasina nguva
takazonzwa kuti mukomana afa.” H Metro
