DRUNK DEMBARE KIT MANAGER SUSPENDED

The Dynamos executive committee yesterday swiftly moved to suspend their kit manager Harry Lusengo following a misconduct incident of rogue behaviour at the club’s training ground which left the Premiership giants embarrassed.
Harry is the
son of Dynamos board chairman Bernard Marriot Lusengo.
He has
reportedly been battling mental issues.
And matters
came to a head yesterday when Lusengo, allegedly intoxicated, arrived at the
training ground in Belvedere in a private vehicle, speeding, with his sister
Mercy’s children in the back seat.
He then parked
it at the entrance of the training facility and blocked the team bus from
leaving.
After
completing their training, the players boarded the bus as usual before he
instructed them to disembark and seek alternative transportation.
Despite their
efforts in trying to politely engage him, Lusengo remained unyielding, forcing
players to walk to Samora Machel avenue to catch public transport.
The situation
escalated to the point where team security and facility authorities had to
involve the police.
DeMbare
management confirmed the incident and revealed in a statement that they had
immediately suspended Lusengo from engaging in any Dynamos business.
“Following the
unfortunate disturbances caused by a member of the technical support staff,
Harry Lusengo at the team’s training ground today (yesterday), we assure our
stakeholders that the situation has now been brought under control,” read part
of the statement.
“The incident,
which was uncalled for and inappropriate, has seen the club taking the
necessary measures to rein in the individual who has, with immediate effect,
been suspended from conducting any business related to the team.
“Further, the
Dynamos management would like to assure the stakeholders and general public
that concrete measures have been put in place to avoid a repeat of such an
incident.
“The club would
also like to reassure everyone concerned with Dynamos that the players and
coaches remain focussed and all is set for our crucial Castle Lager Premier
Soccer Lager home tie against GreenFuel at Rufaro Stadium (kick-off 3pm) on
Sunday,’’ the management said.
This however,
is not the first time that Lusengo, who has previously been checked into a drug
rehabilitation centre, has caused skirmishes at the club.
Lusengo was
last year embroiled in acts of misconduct related to substance abuse while on
tour in Botswana with Dynamos for a CAF Confederation Cup assignment.
The reports saw
then assistant coach Murape Murape and late sports director Richard Chihoro
being suspended, together with team physiotherapist Admire Pataingwa.
Lusengo who was
team manager then faced charges of gross misconduct and bringing the name of
the club into disrepute.
While Murape,
Chihoro and Pataingwa eventually left Dynamos, Lusengo bounced back into the
set up when being appointed kit manager while Ronald Sibanda became the team
manager.
In 2022, he was
also in another scandal where he allegedly physically assaulted then team
captain Partson Jaure and damaged his training kit before going on to plot the
suspension of coach Tonderai Ndiraya.
Lusengo had
confessed in an earlier interview with Zimpapers Sport that he had challenges
with drug addiction.
“I joined
Dynamos juniors as a player in 2012, I had a promising talent but at a time
that I was starting to rise, I got into drug and substance abuse,” he said.
“Some of the
seniors whom I had become friends with introduced me to drugs and I regret the
day I ever tasted what it feels like to be high,” he said back then.
“At times I
could see that my mother was heartbroken but I just did not consider reforming;
she would even pray about it but I did not care,” he said.
However, later
he got admitted into rehabilitation where he spent weeks on reformation programmes.
Herald
0 comments:
Post a Comment