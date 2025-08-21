DRUNK DEMBARE KIT MANAGER SUSPENDED

The Dynamos executive committee yesterday swiftly moved to suspend their kit manager Harry Lusengo following a misconduct incident of rogue behaviour at the club’s training ground which left the Premiership giants embarrassed.

Harry is the son of Dynamos board chairman Bernard Marriot Lusengo.

He has reportedly been battling mental issues.

And matters came to a head yesterday when Lusengo, allegedly intoxicated, arrived at the training ground in Belvedere in a private vehicle, speeding, with his sister Mercy’s children in the back seat.

He then parked it at the entrance of the training facility and blocked the team bus from leaving.

After completing their training, the players boarded the bus as usual before he instructed them to disembark and seek alternative transportation.

Despite their efforts in trying to politely engage him, Lusengo remained unyielding, forcing players to walk to Samora Machel avenue to catch public transport.

The situation escalated to the point where team security and facility authorities had to involve the police.

DeMbare management confirmed the incident and revealed in a statement that they had immediately suspended Lusengo from engaging in any Dynamos business.

“Following the unfortunate disturbances caused by a member of the technical support staff, Harry Lusengo at the team’s training ground today (yesterday), we assure our stakeholders that the situation has now been brought under control,” read part of the statement.

“The incident, which was uncalled for and inappropriate, has seen the club taking the necessary measures to rein in the individual who has, with immediate effect, been suspended from conducting any business related to the team.

“Further, the Dynamos management would like to assure the stakeholders and general public that concrete measures have been put in place to avoid a repeat of such an incident.

“The club would also like to reassure everyone concerned with Dynamos that the players and coaches remain focussed and all is set for our crucial Castle Lager Premier Soccer Lager home tie against GreenFuel at Rufaro Stadium (kick-off 3pm) on Sunday,’’ the management said.

This however, is not the first time that Lusengo, who has previously been checked into a drug rehabilitation centre, has caused skirmishes at the club.

Lusengo was last year embroiled in acts of misconduct related to substance abuse while on tour in Botswana with Dynamos for a CAF Confederation Cup assignment.

The reports saw then assistant coach Murape Murape and late sports director Richard Chihoro being suspended, together with team physiotherapist Admire Pataingwa.

Lusengo who was team manager then faced charges of gross misconduct and bringing the name of the club into disrepute.

While Murape, Chihoro and Pataingwa eventually left Dynamos, Lusengo bounced back into the set up when being appointed kit manager while Ronald Sibanda became the team manager.

In 2022, he was also in another scandal where he allegedly physically assaulted then team captain Partson Jaure and damaged his training kit before going on to plot the suspension of coach Tonderai Ndiraya.

Lusengo had confessed in an earlier interview with Zimpapers Sport that he had challenges with drug addiction.

“I joined Dynamos juniors as a player in 2012, I had a promising talent but at a time that I was starting to rise, I got into drug and substance abuse,” he said.

“Some of the seniors whom I had become friends with introduced me to drugs and I regret the day I ever tasted what it feels like to be high,” he said back then.

“At times I could see that my mother was heartbroken but I just did not consider reforming; she would even pray about it but I did not care,” he said.

However, later he got admitted into rehabilitation where he spent weeks on reformation programmes. Herald